20 Quirky Things No One Needs, But Probably Wants

Uncommon Goods It may seem that the season of giving ended with the holiday season but that isn't the case. Sure, there's a quiet period for the month of January but then February comes out of nowhere and brings Valentine's Day with it. Of course, there are a million reasons to treat oneself to cool products, but whether it's for oneself or another person, we found some products that are a little outside the box. In the same way that there can be gifts specifically for stay-at-home moms to enjoy, these are a unique subset of gifts for folks who may have everything—or think they do. These are gifts that almost anyone will appreciate, from pregnant women to full-blown mamas. No one likely seeks them out on their own, maybe because it's not obvious these gifts exist, but everyone can use them in some way. If little kids can be weird, why can't parents?

OK, back to the holiday season thing: A lot of the obvious gifts have already been given. So what is there to give that's left? Friends, these are the gifts to get at this time because they're the ones that not many likely thought of during the bigger gift-giving season. They're the items that seem either weird or unnecessary, but in reality, they're the gifts people will likely appreciate the most. We're talking hot sauce kits people can make themselves, personalized cutting boards and yarn bowls. Then there's more utility-type gifts like a Mochi ice cream kit, because ice cream is always a fun activity to do. And also a travel cord organizer, which is an amazing thing to have when all those cords just won't stop tangling during travel. We also love the easy-to-spread butter knife when the butter is just too hard to spread on its own. See? These things are totally random, but 100% useful. Whether it's for Valentine's Day or a birthday, there's no shame in switching things up.

