20 Quirky Things No One Needs, But Probably Wants

It may seem that the season of giving ended with the holiday season but that isn't the case. Sure, there's a quiet period for the month of January but then February comes out of nowhere and brings Valentine's Day with it. Of course, there are a million reasons to treat oneself to cool products, but whether it's for oneself or another person, we found some products that are a little outside the box. In the same way that there can be gifts specifically for stay-at-home moms to enjoy, these are a unique subset of gifts for folks who may have everything—or think they do. These are gifts that almost anyone will appreciate, from pregnant women to full-blown mamas. No one likely seeks them out on their own, maybe because it's not obvious these gifts exist, but everyone can use them in some way. If little kids can be weird, why can't parents?
OK, back to the holiday season thing: A lot of the obvious gifts have already been given. So what is there to give that's left? Friends, these are the gifts to get at this time because they're the ones that not many likely thought of during the bigger gift-giving season. They're the items that seem either weird or unnecessary, but in reality, they're the gifts people will likely appreciate the most. We're talking hot sauce kits people can make themselves, personalized cutting boards and yarn bowls. Then there's more utility-type gifts like a Mochi ice cream kit, because ice cream is always a fun activity to do. And also a travel cord organizer, which is an amazing thing to have when all those cords just won't stop tangling during travel. We also love the easy-to-spread butter knife when the butter is just too hard to spread on its own. See? These things are totally random, but 100% useful. Whether it's for Valentine's Day or a birthday, there's no shame in switching things up.
Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit1
This make your own hot sauce kit is a dream come true for hot sauce lovers. This is great for spicing up a party or any meal.
DIY Mochi Ice Cream Kit2
If the last kit was a little too hot this is the perfect DIY kit to cool down with. Homemade ice cream sounds like thirty dollars well spent.
DIY Mochi Ice Cream Kit ($30)
Compact Swivel Cheese Board with Knives3
This cheese board is excellent for hosting and it is also compact for easy storage. This is a must-have for cheese lovers as it makes accessing the cheese much easier.
Tea Drop Sampler4
Nothing is better than curling up in a warm blanket with a hot cup of tea. This sampler comes with an amazing assortment that expands across different types of teas.
Tea Drop Sampler ($34)
Long Distance Friendship Lamp5
These long-distance lamps are a subtle and thoughtful way of letting someone special know that they are on someone's mind by lighting up when touched. These lamps also have excellent reviews from almost one thousand customers.
Long Distance Friendship Lamp ($85 each)
Wine Soaps6
True wine lovers can practically smell these through the screen. This soap is absolutely perfect for relaxation, just a different kind of bubble.
Wine Soaps - Set of 4 ($30)
Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses7
These are hand-carved salt glasses made for tequila. These are the perfect shot glasses to really get a party going.
Wine Cork States8
This wall piece is available in any state and is the definition of quirky but cool. The real question is how quickly will it get filled up?
Wine Cork States ($35)
Handblown Glass Olive Oil Pourer9
These hand-blown "pourers" look absolutely beautiful and would fit well in many kitchens. They stand out in all the best ways and it's unlikely others look like them.
Travel Cord Roll10
Traveling with a bunch of cords can be an absolute nightmare.This cord roller takes all those problems away by keeping many cords organized and untangled.
Travel Cord Roll ($20)
Personalized Cutting Board11
This cutting board is absolutely adorable. It may not be a necessity to have names carved in them, but sometimes we have to ask why not?
Personalized Cutting Board ($159)
Fondue for Two12
Fondue is absolutely delicious and this is a cute idea for an at-home date night. At just thirty dollars, this restaurant-style item is a total steal.
Fondue for Two ($30)
Dawn Redwood Bonsai Forest13
This is a great piece to add to a home for those who see beauty in nature. There is a real excitement in taking care of something and watching it grow into something beautiful. It's not a typical plant either, which is exciting.
Easy Spread Butter Knife14
Struggling with spreading butter is a real problem if it's too hard. This easy spread butter knife is a great idea that is just flat out useful.
Easy Spread Butter Knife ($20)
Wooden States of America Magnetic Key Holders15
Who needs hooks when there are magnets? This key holder is quirky, useful, and comes in all states. Never forget where the keys are again.
Cat Scratch Bookends16
These cat scratch bookends are made for cat lovers everywhere. They hold books in place and add quirky character to a bookshelf.
Cat Scratch Bookends ($65)
Quail Set Garden Sculpture17
This adorable garden set is cute and quirky! These garden pieces are individually cut and are a great representation of family.
Poetry Match Striker18
Traditional disposable match boxes are not exactly pretty to look at. This unique match jar and striker is a cute piece to add by the fireplace.
Poetry Match Striker ($25)
Sherman the Sheep Yarn Bowl19
This yarn bowl is absolutely adorable. It helps make knitting easier and easy to find in the house.
Backyard Bat Hanging Sculptures20
These bat sculptures are handcrafted and beautiful. They are a great piece to add some spooky and unique beauty to a yard.