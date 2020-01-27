20 Most Popular Baby Names in Texas

Image: iStock



iStock Just like music and fashion, baby names go through trendy periods. They go from being at the top of everyone's baby name list to the bottom and back up again, which ends up unconsciously setting the tone for an entire generation. And while there are trends at large in the U.S. an interesting consideration is that it can actually vary from state to state, and that says a lot about the various cultures across America.

To look at this a little further, and provide parents-to-be with a little inspiration. we decided to start by taking a look at the most popular names in the biggest state of all: Texas. Since everything is bigger in Texas, there is a larger pool of name potential, and what we found was pretty consistent, When it comes to little boys, Texans have two sources of inspiration: religion and strength. For little girls, all of the classics mad an appearance.

We took a look at 100 most frequent given names for male and female births in 2018 in Texas according to the offices of Social Security. In this list, we rounded up the top 10 names for each and pulled together something we think the great state of Texas would be proud of. Whether parents are transplants to Texas, from Texas, or just have a love of Southern living, here are the top names coming our of the Lone Star state!