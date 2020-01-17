These 'Transformation' Comforters Will Actually Keep Little Ones in Bed



Do you spend every evening of your life trying to get a small child to sleep? Sometimes, it seems insane to devote so much energy to this. But when you don't, everything starts to unravel. No time to yourself. The next day is spent in a crabby toddler nightmare. The list goes on.

But maybe there is a better way? If bed is the place she or he wants to be, your persuasive tactics won't have to be so all-consuming, right?

It's logical. And worth a try. These scenic comforters might do the trick. Who wouldn't want to go to these beds and stay a while?