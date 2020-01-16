Hysterical Candle Is the Perfect Gift for Moms Who Are About to Lose It



Paper Source

How many days have you spent entirely in the company of someone who can't feed herself and is not old enough to be both awake and alone in a house, yet has strong opinions on everything and no filter?

Wouldn't this mom gig be easier if you had a posse of girlfriends to help you appreciate the words of wisdom, cuteness, and innocent cruelty that come out of that babe's mouth? Or to tell you to calm down? Perhaps to take your side once in a while in this game where you have to always act like an adult and your tiny sidekick never does?

Failing that posse, light one of these candles. It'll help.