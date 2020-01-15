'You' Inspired Valentine's Day Cards Are Officially a Thing

Etsy
Netflix's series hit You has gotten everyone hot and bothered since it made its debut in 2018. One unexpected reaction to the show, which is about a murdering stalker boyfriend, is the obsession with the main character, Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg. This clearly unhinged character has the ladies drooling -- probably because Badgley has been dreamy since his Gossip Girl days.
It's developing a cult following, and the Joe-thirst has become somewhat of an inside joke to fans of the show.
Which is why Joe Goldberg-inspired Valentine's Day cards are simply too perfect.
Card options have jokes from both seasons 1 and 2 that fans will recognize.
And some of the cards are just subtly hysterical.
Send one to the special person you binge watch this show.
