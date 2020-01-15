'You' Inspired Valentine's Day Cards Are Officially a Thing

Netflix's series hit You has gotten everyone hot and bothered since it made its debut in 2018. One unexpected reaction to the show, which is about a murdering stalker boyfriend, is the obsession with the main character, Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg. This clearly unhinged character has the ladies drooling -- probably because Badgley has been dreamy since his Gossip Girl days. 

It's developing a cult following, and the Joe-thirst has become somewhat of an inside joke to fans of the show. 

  • Which is why Joe Goldberg-inspired Valentine's Day cards are simply too perfect. 

    you card
    Etsy

    These handcrafted cards ($3.79, Etsy) come blank inside so you can write your own perfectly creepy, ere, we mean cute, message inside. 

  • Card options have jokes from both seasons 1 and 2 that fans will recognize. 

    Etsy

    (Don't worry, we really didn't spoil anything.)

    I Wolf You Card ($4.05, Etsy)


  • And some of the cards are just subtly hysterical. 

    joe card
    Etsy

    This is supposed to be your view from inside Joe's glass box. I'm not to proud to admit I may have cackled. 

    I love YOU!- Joe Goldberg Card ($5.99, Etsy)

  • Send one to the special person you binge watch this show. 

    YOU Series Netflix Valentines Day Card
    Etsy

    It'll show them that you love them... in a totally not creepy way, of course. 

    YOU Series Netflix Valentines Day Card ($4.98, Etsy)

