'You' Inspired Valentine's Day Cards Are Officially a Thing

Netflix's series hit You has gotten everyone hot and bothered since it made its debut in 2018. One unexpected reaction to the show, which is about a murdering stalker boyfriend, is the obsession with the main character, Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg. This clearly unhinged character has the ladies drooling -- probably because Badgley has been dreamy since his Gossip Girl days.

It's developing a cult following, and the Joe-thirst has become somewhat of an inside joke to fans of the show.