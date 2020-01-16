20 Valentine's Day Cards Not Found In Stores

Image: Etsy



Etsy Valentine’s Day is the universal day of love and it can mean different things to different people. For some, it’s a day to treat loved ones super special. For others, it might be a day to reconnect with friends (shoutout to the galentines!) To others, V-Day is just another Hallmark holiday. And for parents, regardless of how they feel about the day, their kids celebrate at school. It may be a hassle at the Dollar Store to gather the little cards or treats together but think about it: it’s showing kids to think about and love others. So while there may not be a lot of time left for an adult Valentine’s Day festivity or big gift, a card will do. The best part? It doesn’t have to be crazy expensive.



Etsy, for example, had a ton of affordable Valentine cards for all the people in one’s life but for husbands and partners especially. They’re not the generic run-of-the generic message kinds of cards either. They’re handmade and many have the option to be personalized with names or messages.

The tone varies, too, with some being quite humorous and others being deeply romantic. Some cards are simpler with beautiful calligraphy and others have whole designs on them. One of the favorites we found was one for people in long-distance relationships and it features two states on the front. However one feels about Valentine’s Day it’s never a bad idea to show someone love. These cards can do that but are unique and special enough to make the day count. The kids won’t be the only ones with Valentine’s to share.



