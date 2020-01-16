20 Valentine's Day Cards Not Found In Stores

Etsy
Valentine’s Day is the universal day of love and it can mean different things to different people. For some, it’s a day to treat loved ones super special. For others, it might be a day to reconnect with friends (shoutout to the galentines!) To others, V-Day is just another Hallmark holiday. And for parents, regardless of how they feel about the day, their kids celebrate at school. It may be a hassle at the Dollar Store to gather the little cards or treats together but think about it: it’s showing kids to think about and love others. So while there may not be a lot of time left for an adult Valentine’s Day festivity or big gift, a card will do. The best part? It doesn’t have to be crazy expensive.
Etsy, for example, had a ton of affordable Valentine cards for all the people in one’s life but for husbands and partners especially. They’re not the generic run-of-the generic message kinds of cards either. They’re handmade and many have the option to be personalized with names or messages.
The tone varies, too, with some being quite humorous and others being deeply romantic. Some cards are simpler with beautiful calligraphy and others have whole designs on them. One of the favorites we found was one for people in long-distance relationships and it features two states on the front. However one feels about Valentine’s Day it’s never a bad idea to show someone love. These cards can do that but are unique and special enough to make the day count. The kids won’t be the only ones with Valentine’s to share.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
I Love You Card - Turns Out I Like You A Lot More1
Sometimes love catches people by surprise and they get much more than they expect. This is the perfect card to express gratefulness with just a touch of sarcasm.
I'm Glad I Swiped Right2
This card is a great reflection on how true love is really only a tiny hand motion away. Celebrate that with this funny card.
Valentine's Day Card Template3
This text and photo card is available in three template styles and can be printed right at home onto card stock paper. It's the perfect card for someone who also likes photo keepsakes.
Still The Best Damn Decision I Ever Made4
This card is blunt and beyond cute. This is a great way to get to the point of how much one cares.
You're My Kind of Weird5
Humor is a great way to connect with a loved one. This card is funny and special all at the same time. To all the weirdos! Because they deserve love, too. Even if it's friendly.
Valentines day card ($3)
In It For The Long Haul6
This cute Valentine's Card is a nice play on truck humor/words and available in 3 beautiful colors. It has a handmade feel to boot.
Valentine's Day Scratch-Off Card7
This card is interactive with its scratch-off feature and also can be made with a custom message. This is a great card choice that will definitely make the typical card exchange a bit more exciting.
Long Distance Valentines Day Card8
Long-distance love is just as important. This card featuring both people's home states is the perfect way to say "I am thinking about you" to the one that lives far away.
I Officially Love You More Card9
Playing the I love you more game is truly a game that never ends with the right person. Take back the lead with this cute and thoughtful card.
Nightmare Before Christmas Valentine's Day Card10
This is an amazing card for fans of the Nightmare Before Christmas. A custom message can be added inside and it comes with the option of a red or white envelope.
Nightmare Before Christmas Valentine's Day Card ($4)
Personalized Be My Valentine Card11
This is a perfect card for anyone looking for a card that has their personal touch. The name can be customized as well as a message inside.
My Valentine You Are Valentines Day Cards12
Yes, Baby Yoda can be part of Valentine's Day festivities, too. And Star Wars fans especially will love this adorable card with him front and center.
To The Love Of My Life13
Simple but sweet is the name for this handwriting-style card. The beauty is in the simplicity of this card. The message is strong and it leaves the inside open for writing from the heart.
Happy Love Day Laser-Cut Valentine's Day Card14
This card is unique in its texture but passionate in its message. This is a great way to say I love you and show deep attraction. Happy Love Day!
Cute Passionate Valentine's day laser cut greeting card ($2)
Valentine, I'm Nuts About You15
This "I'm nuts about you" card is fun and will get a good laugh. Bonus: It's handmade as the squirrel is crocheted.
Surprise Scratch-Off Heart Card16
This is another adorable scratch-off card with a custom message. This one is more structured because it starts with "I love you 'coz'."
"Husband" Personalized Card17
This card puts the recipient front and center so hubby knows they are truly loved. It also allows a custom message to be added inside.
You Are My World18This one goes out to the travelers or folks who have a passion or home around the world. The message of this card perfectly captures the entire spirit of Valentine's Day.
With Love To My Husband, [Name]19This card is laser cut and can be customized to read any name. This is a beautiful way to give a husband a Valentine's Day card the is truly one of a kind.
Then I Met You20This card is a beautiful illustration of how true love can fill a void in anyone's life. This is also a great option because it is a printable right from home.