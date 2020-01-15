I Took 10 Minutes a Day To Properly Wash My Face & Here's What Happened

Lauren Gordon
I glanced up in the mirror and saw a shadowy darkness under my eyes. It was the end of the day, so naturally I thought my eyeliner just lost its grip on my waterline. I licked my thumb (I am a classy broad), and dragged it across the area underneath my eye. I looked at my thumb to bear witness to the black liner carnage, and I saw a perfectly clean appendage. I looked up at the mirror again and stared, like really stared, and saw the black was still under my eyes.
Suddenly it felt like since becoming a mom, my dark circles were no longer due to misbehaving eyeliner but actual physical proof of my lack of sleep. And that wasn't all I noticed. Did I always have such big pores? Why is my skin so simultaneously oily and dehydrated?
-
If I'm being honest with myself, the state of my skin shouldn't be shocking to me.
I can be pretty lax when it comes to establishing my own routines. I never had a brand allegiance when it came to products, and frankly did nothing more than wash my face once a day. As in yes, I counted using makeup wipes before bed as a nighttime skincare routine. The truth is, being a mom makes me backburner myself ... a lot. Washing my face, putting on lotion; those things feel like a luxury now that I have little hands to wipe and a little belly to fill.
Of course, that is utterly ridiculous. And now that I am in my 30s and have no hope of a good night's sleep in the future, if I want to properly care for the only skin and body I will ever have, I better start now.
-
I have combination, hormonal acne-prone skin, so if I was going to start this little skincare journey, I needed basic, simple products. Enter Found.
-
-
I began with Found's Makeup Removing Balm, as I had actually worn makeup that day.
-
If I'm being 100% transparent here, it is more than likely my skin-caring routine would have stopped here.
-
-
Anyway, next up was the Bamboo Cream Scrub.
-
Next I swiped on the Fruit AHA Peel Pads.
-
-
Next I dripped on a few drops of the Three Lime Blend Face Serum.
-
Finally it was time to swipe on the California Poppy Face Lotion ...
-
-
After one week of regularly performing this routine every morning and night, I started noticing a difference.
-
After three full weeks of consistent washing and use, I started going out with zero foundation.
Share this Story