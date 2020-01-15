I Took 10 Minutes a Day To Properly Wash My Face & Here's What Happened



Lauren Gordon

I glanced up in the mirror and saw a shadowy darkness under my eyes. It was the end of the day, so naturally I thought my eyeliner just lost its grip on my waterline. I licked my thumb (I am a classy broad), and dragged it across the area underneath my eye. I looked at my thumb to bear witness to the black liner carnage, and I saw a perfectly clean appendage. I looked up at the mirror again and stared, like really stared, and saw the black was still under my eyes.

Suddenly it felt like since becoming a mom, my dark circles were no longer due to misbehaving eyeliner but actual physical proof of my lack of sleep. And that wasn't all I noticed. Did I always have such big pores? Why is my skin so simultaneously oily and dehydrated?