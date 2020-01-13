Motherhood Maternity Practically Gives Maternity Clothes Away in This Epic Sale

Motherhood Maternity
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop


Motherhood Maternity

Spending money on maternity clothes is maddening. They will fit for only a few months. And then someone else, lucky enough to time the pregnancy just as you are over your purchases, will get them for free. That's why you need an epic sale like this one at Motherhood Maternity. Right now you can save up to 75% off the original prices of on-sale items.  

Brand-new clothes you get to pick yourself but at prices that rival hand-me-downs -- this is the wardrobe-building moment you need right now. 

Not pregnant? Don't be afraid to buy something cute for someone you know who is. You know that her morning fashion crisis is out of control. It's possible that no one else in her life does.

  • A tunic for every day until baby day

    Motherhood Maternity

    This button-front maternity tunic ($19.97) is the top you need to get out the door every single day. It's super cute and works with all your jeans, leggings, or skirts. It will make you look terrific in any casual or semi-casual settings. Perfection! Buy all three colors, and you will make it all the way to D-Day -- and beyond -- looking adorable every day.

    • Advertisement

  • This dress: One and done!

    Motherhood Maternity

    Want to have something you can put on over that baby bump any time and look dressed and ready for work, dinner, a meeting, or anything else? This side-ruched maternity dress ($24.97) is the answer. Wear it alone or with a long cardigan or jacket, and you are good to go, comfortable, and dressed up. It comes in seven colors, so you could do this every day if you want.

  • Winter baby? Lucky you! Wear this.

    Motherhood Maternity

    The joys of a winter baby! The weather is cool. You don't have to bake in the heat as you gestate -- or do beach season with a baby bump -- and you get to wear this gorgeous gathered-sleeve sweater dress ($19.97)!

    At that price, you probably want both the burgundy and the olive. This is the outfit you need to get dressed into something that wears like pajamas but looks like a million bucks. 

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement