19 Natural Beauty Products That Give Brand Names a Run For Their Money

Image: etsy



etsy Years ago, folks just took their products at face value. Whatever moisturizer, body cream, shampoo, or mask was most popular was what many used. Thanks to social media and YouTube, it's easier to learn about beauty products and it has made it possible to compare products more easily. But this comes with more scrutiny from consumers -- and moms. Research has shown some product ingredients to be potentially harmful, and many brands have begun to labeling products "free" of these certain "dirty" ingredients. From parabens to phthalates to fragrance, these have become bad words to those who want to avoid certain items in their products. Personal care products go near the most vulnerable parts of the body. And it's not just ourselves we worry about. Kids are using products more now and many even have their own makeup kits.

This has led to the rise in people wanting "natural" products. Because if the products aren't synthesized, or are actual chemicals, they're supposedly safer. And products that are hand-made or made on a smaller scale, like from home-based businesses, tend to fit this bill. Of course bigger brands have made the effort to produce more "natural" products, but it seems more common to have complete 100% natural products from indie brands. That said, it's harder to regulate, but the good thing is that the items we found below list all of their ingredients for transparency. Most are made with natural oils and plant extracts. Others have ingredients that are considered "safe." While it's up to each individual person to do their due diligence to find the safest products that work for them, we found a few that could be considered options. Because natural beauty is becoming more of a thing, it's a lot easier to find the product one needs. And no, they're not just for celebrities, either. Just people who want to know exactly what goes into the products they use in their lives.

Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.