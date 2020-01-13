19 Natural Beauty Products That Give Brand Names a Run For Their Money

etsy
Years ago, folks just took their products at face value. Whatever moisturizer, body cream, shampoo, or mask was most popular was what many used. Thanks to social media and YouTube, it's easier to learn about beauty products and it has made it possible to compare products more easily. But this comes with more scrutiny from consumers -- and moms. Research has shown some product ingredients to be potentially harmful, and many brands have begun to labeling products "free" of these certain "dirty" ingredients. From parabens to phthalates to fragrance, these have become bad words to those who want to avoid certain items in their products. Personal care products go near the most vulnerable parts of the body. And it's not just ourselves we worry about. Kids are using products more now and many even have their own makeup kits.
This has led to the rise in people wanting "natural" products. Because if the products aren't synthesized, or are actual chemicals, they're supposedly safer. And products that are hand-made or made on a smaller scale, like from home-based businesses, tend to fit this bill. Of course bigger brands have made the effort to produce more "natural" products, but it seems more common to have complete 100% natural products from indie brands. That said, it's harder to regulate, but the good thing is that the items we found below list all of their ingredients for transparency. Most are made with natural oils and plant extracts. Others have ingredients that are considered "safe." While it's up to each individual person to do their due diligence to find the safest products that work for them, we found a few that could be considered options. Because natural beauty is becoming more of a thing, it's a lot easier to find the product one needs. And no, they're not just for celebrities, either. Just people who want to know exactly what goes into the products they use in their lives.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
Coffee & Mint Body Scrub1
Body scrubs help exfoliate the body and rid the skin of dead cells. This coffee and mint scrub, along with only a few other natural ingredients, does that with natural scents and components.
Coffee and Mint Body Scrub ($25, MadeByCoopers/Etsy)
Vegan Hand Cream2
Winter makes the skin dry, but hand creams can help prevent dryness and chapping. ByRobinCreations on Etsy carries vegan hand creams such as this one, which has been made with shea butter and natural oils.
Vegan Hand Cream ($11, ByRobinCreationsEtsy)
Rosacea Natural Face Cream3
Rosacea is a skin condition that can usually be treated by using the right skin care. For a natural remedy, Godess Divine Soap Shop has a cream that is all vegan and made from natural oils. It claims to be smooth and soothing.
Rosacea Natural Face Cream ($13, GodessDivineSoapShop/Etsy)
Sponge Silk Facial Sponges4
Sponges are the ocean's natural exfoliators and they're available online. They're touted as "100% natural" and work for the body or face.
Sponge Silk Facial Sponges ($6, MermaidCoveGiftShop/Etsy)
Oatmeal & Honey Extra Moisturizing Soap Bar5
Oatmeal and honey are two natural substances that are soothing to irritated skin. This Etsy shop makes soap bars with those ingredients for an extra moisturizing wash. Fragrance is one of the ingredients, but the rest are all natural.
Oatmeal and Honey Extra Moisturizing Soap Bar ($5, Etsy)
Cheeky Curls Natural Curl Set6
Let's not forget that shampoos and conditioners are part of a beauty regimen and can be made as an all-natural product. This line called Cheeky Curls set includes a hair gel, hair spray, and hair cream.
Cheeky Curls Natural Curl Products ($43, MyCheekyCurls/Etsy)
Key Lime Lip Balm7
Winter winds are particularly harsh on the lips, so it's important to keep them moisturized. Savannah Bee Company creates all-organic lip balm in different flavors, including Key Lime Pie.
Key Lime Lip Balm ($4, Savannah Bee Company)
Natural Eczema Relief Cream8
Eczema is another skin condition where home treatment is crucial after a doctor's diagnosis. Sometimes fragrances and harsh chemicals can cause more irritation, but this cream is said to be a calming balm with intense hydration. Ingredients include Manuka honey, beeswax, tea tree oil, sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and coconut oil.
Natural Eczema Relief Cream ($35, SKNSolution/Etsy)
Natural Charcoal Mud Mask9
Charcoal is a holy grail for removing "impurities" from the skin and a mask is a relaxing way to do it. This one also includes tea tree oil, which is known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties.
Natural Charcoal Mud Mask ($14, BearsBeauty/Etsy)
Tea Tree Oil Cuticle Balm10
This moisturizing balm is made with tea tree oil to help to kill nail fungus. Other ingredients include beeswax, kaolin clay, goat milk, and honey.
Tea Tree Oil Cuticle Balm ($5, TheLittleSoapStore/Etsy)
Flaxseed Leave-In Conditioner Spray11
Make hair silky smooth and de-frizzed with a natural flaxseed leave-in conditioning spray. Ingredients are glycerin-free, paraben-free, and vegan.
Flaxseed Leave-In Conditioner Spray ($14, JAKEALA/Etsy)
Witch Hazel12
Witch hazel is a popular ingredient in skincare that also relieves irritation and inflammation. Mix it with toner or use as a spot treatment.
Witch Hazel ($9, Etsy)
Rose Water Facial Toner13
Rose-infused products are known as calming agents, and in this case, toners. Per the Etsy description, "we are sulfate, palm oil, propylene glycol and petroleum byproducts free."
Rose Water Facial Toner ($10, Etsy)
AHA Face Toner14
Speaking on toners, this one is said to deal with hyper-pigmentation. It can also help hydrate and brighten with its glycolic acid among other natural ingredients.
AHA Face Toner ($18, Etsy)
Rose Water Hydrosol15
This rose water hydrosol is also a rose water option that comes with multiple benefits. "They can be added to your creams and lotions at 30% - 50% in the water phase, or in an aromatic face or body spritz."
Rose Water Hydrosol ($10, Etsy)
100% Organic Nourishing Facial Oil16
For those with extra dry skin, Ulta's organic nourishing facial oil replenishes the moisture back in. It evens the skin tone and rosehip oil, "which is rich in omegas and essential fatty acids."
100% Organic Nourishing Facial Oil ($18, Ulta)
Spruce and Cardamom Natural Deodorant17
Natural deodorant free of fragrance and harsh chemicals is becoming more sought after. There's a natural Spruce and Cardamom deodorant available on Etsy that's also packaged in a biodegradable material.
Spruce and Cardamom Natural Deodorant ($4, Etsy)
Function of Beauty Shampoo and Conditioner18
Shampoos and conditioners don't have to be one-size or formula fits all. The Function of Beauty bottles can be tailored to each specific person and natural ingredients. "Sulfate- and paraben-free, vegan, cruelty-free."
Function of Beauty Shampoo and Conditioner ($39, Function of Beauty)
Marie Veronique Vitamins C, E + Ferulic Serum19
Serums are part of many people's beauty routines and they can be natural too. It's fragrance-free and not made with any ingredients on Credo Beauty brand's dirty list.
Marie Veronique Vitamins C, E + Ferulic Serum ($90, Credo Beauty)
RiseWell Toothpaste20
This is a bonus product but one we had to add to the list. It's a toothpaste that is not all-natural but definitely made with "safe" ingredients. The brand comes with equally safe mouthwash and kids' toothpaste. According to the company's founder, who shared the product with this writer, said that RiseWell was conceived while she looked for a safe toothpaste to use while pregnant. The result? A product that's fluoride-free, paraben-free, vegan & cruelty-free.
RiseWell Toothpaste ($12, RiseWell)