20 Work-Out Clothes For Pregnant Moms

Image: GAP



GAP Fitness has always been a staple in American culture, but it seems that fitspo for moms and pregnant woman is taking off. It may be thanks to the visibility different bodies, including pregnant ones, are getting. Seriously though, Ashley Graham's maternity workout look is a dream. Anyway, it's been a myth for a long time that too much activity can harm the baby, but research has found that is not the case. According to one doctor from the study, "within reason, with adequate cautions, it's important for [everyone] to get over this fear." Every woman is different and needs to discuss the risks with her doctor, but if they clear working out, she is safe to do so. Some exercises may be safer than others though, so doing ones like swimming workouts, treadmill and other low-impact moves may be the way to go. All of this to say, moms can kill the fitspo scene and they should have the maternity workout clothes to do it.

The good thing is that pregnant workout essentials are the same as not-pregnant workout items. Leggings are of course a huge staple, the difference is the space for a belly and the support for it. Speaking of support, sports bras are key and luckily there are a bunch of maternity bras that not only give women's breasts the support they need but also are multi-functional. Almost all that we included here have a nursing function part of the bra that can make it easier for mama to nurse after baby comes or pump before (and after.) They come in different styles too just like mainstream bras. Because moms really need that support but can look cute too. Then there's maternity jackets that repel sweat for brisk walks or runs outside as well as hoodies. The possibilities are truly endless and exciting. Because sometimes wearing a comfortable workout outfit can be just as motivating to get one's butt out there and moving. Honestly, getting the outfit is the easy part, hopefully with our help. It's finding the time to make it happen. But luckily, lots of moms do and they shared how they do it. So pick an outfit and get out there!

