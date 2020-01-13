20 Work-Out Clothes For Pregnant Moms

GAP
Fitness has always been a staple in American culture, but it seems that fitspo for moms and pregnant woman is taking off. It may be thanks to the visibility different bodies, including pregnant ones, are getting. Seriously though, Ashley Graham's maternity workout look is a dream. Anyway, it's been a myth for a long time that too much activity can harm the baby, but research has found that is not the case. According to one doctor from the study, "within reason, with adequate cautions, it's important for [everyone] to get over this fear." Every woman is different and needs to discuss the risks with her doctor, but if they clear working out, she is safe to do so. Some exercises may be safer than others though, so doing ones like swimming workouts, treadmill and other low-impact moves may be the way to go. All of this to say, moms can kill the fitspo scene and they should have the maternity workout clothes to do it.
The good thing is that pregnant workout essentials are the same as not-pregnant workout items. Leggings are of course a huge staple, the difference is the space for a belly and the support for it. Speaking of support, sports bras are key and luckily there are a bunch of maternity bras that not only give women's breasts the support they need but also are multi-functional. Almost all that we included here have a nursing function part of the bra that can make it easier for mama to nurse after baby comes or pump before (and after.) They come in different styles too just like mainstream bras. Because moms really need that support but can look cute too. Then there's maternity jackets that repel sweat for brisk walks or runs outside as well as hoodies. The possibilities are truly endless and exciting. Because sometimes wearing a comfortable workout outfit can be just as motivating to get one's butt out there and moving. Honestly, getting the outfit is the easy part, hopefully with our help. It's finding the time to make it happen. But luckily, lots of moms do and they shared how they do it. So pick an outfit and get out there!
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
Seamless Nursing Sports Bra1
Breasts can be tender or a bit larger than usual during pregnancy which can make lots of activity rough on them. This sports bra from Motherhood Maternity has proper support and doubles as a nursing bra.
Seamless Nursing Sports Bra ($22, Motherhood Maternity)
Blanqi Everyday Maternity Belly Support Leggings2
Leggings are supposed to keep everything in the right place but not all are up to the task of supporting a very baby-filled belly. This one from Blanqi can as it completely fits over a large belly that "lifts and redistributes" weight.
Blanqi Everyday Maternity Belly Support Leggings ($64, Blanqi)
Auden Nursing Yoga Bra3
Target also has a nursing sports bra made especially for yoga. It comes in a soft mauve color and made for plus size women.
Auden Nursing Yoga Bra ($19, Target)
Zip Front Maternity Active Jacket4
Going on workout walks, runs or simply going from the car to the gym can get chilly. This active jacket keeps things cozy but functional for pregnant women.
Zip Front Maternity Active Jacket ($30, Motherhood Maternity)
Active Side Zip Maternity Jacket5
This Ingrid and Isabel jacket is another maternity activewear item perfect for moms-to-be. This black one features a side zipper that extends the width of the jacket as the belly grows.
Active Side Zip Maternity Jacket ($88, Ingrid and Isabel)
Cotton Candy Seamless Nursing Bra6
The Nordstrom Cotton Candy nursing sports bra is the one to pick for a seamless style. It comes in black, blush, beige and gray.
Cotton Candy Seamless Nursing Bra ($45, Nordstrom)
Maternity GapFit Medium Impact Nursing Sports Bra7
The chest will be more than supported with the Gapfit Medium Impact nursing sports bra. It hold it all together for pregnant women putting in a good workout, but also have removable straps for nursing or pumping.
Maternity GapFit Medium Impact Nursing Sports Bra ($25, GAP)
Wireless Maternity And Nursing Sports Bra8
The Motherhood Maternity wireless sports bra comes in a fun, blue colored style for those who don't want plain black. The description states that the bra has a thick back strap for extra support.
Wireless Maternity And Nursing Sports Bra ($8, Motherhood Maternity)
SportSupport Maternity Support Crossback Tank9
Regular tank tops just won't do and so this maternity one from Blanqi is a step above the rest. "It's cross-back straps hug your bod in all the right places, while chest and belly panels offer breathable comfort and moisture management."
SportSupport Maternity Support Crossback Tank ($72, Blanqi)
Maternity Rollover-Waist Yoga Shorts10
Workout pants may work for lots of people but shorts can be much more comfy and breathable and cool. This pair from Old Navy has a "roll-over" waistband and repels moisture.
Maternity Rollover-Waist Yoga Shorts ($18, Old Navy)
Secret Fit Belly Spacedye Maternity Leggings11
Leggings come in different colors for non-pregnant styles so why should it be different for maternity ones? These come in a "spacedye" color style and are less than $25.
Secret Fit Belly Spacedye Maternity Leggings ($23, Motherhood Maternity)
Active Leggings with Crossover Panel12
Maternity sportswear is size inclusive at Target as seen by one of the leggings from their maternity plus line. The back of the pants feature a cross-over style.
Active Leggings with Crossover Panel ($37, Target)
Mamalicious Maternity Leggings13
These ASOS leggings have full belly coverage and darker style patches on the knees. The top seam and bottom ankle seems feature a cute pink line.
Mamalicious Maternity Leggings ($40, ASOS)
Side Ruched Scoop Neck Maternity Tank Top14
Sometimes a simple, comfortable tank top is all that's needed to hit the gym. And comfort is a good idea for women who are expecting. This scoop neck one will keep things cool and covered.
Side Ruched Scoop Neck Maternity Tank Top ($15, Motherhood Maternity)
Maternity GapFit Full Panel Mesh-Spliced15
These emerald green maternity leggings are gorgeous and a perfect fit. It features "side spliced mesh-insert detailing at cuffs."
Maternity GapFit Full Panel Mesh-Spliced ($32, GAP)
Maternity GapFit Running Shorts16
These Old Navy maternity shorts are another comfy, breathable short style for pregnancy. There's even a hidden pocket at the waistband.
Maternity GapFit 3.5" Running Shorts ($44, Old Navy)
Camo Active Legging With Crossover Panel17
The camo style is fashionable and fun. And that doesn't even cover the coverage and comfort of these leggings, either.
Camo Active Legging With Crossover Panel ($80, Ingrid and Isabel)
French Terry Maternity Hoodie18
If lighter sports jackets aren't one's style, this French terry hoodie is a great alternative. Throw it on for a walk or run or just wear it around a chilly house.
French Terry Maternity Hoodie ($30, Motherhood Maternity)
Spacedye Side Ruched Maternity Tee19
For fitness mamas that are more into t-shirts than tanks (because options,) this side-ruched tee is super cute. It comes in "spacedye" gray.
Spacedye Side Ruched Maternity Tee ($25, Motherhood Maternity)
Sports Clip Down Maternity And Nursing Bra20
Last but not least, this sports bra doubles as a maternity bra like the others, but features a thin-strap style look but no less comfort.
Sports Clip Down Maternity And Nursing Bra ($5, Motherhood Maternity)