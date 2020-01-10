Coloring in Hot Celebrities Is Our New Favorite Pastime



Amazon

A few years back, adult coloring books were touted as the path to calm, a way to relax and focus on something tactile and colorful without taking on anything difficult or frustrating.

This year, we are coloring our way into dreamy fantasies with hot celebrities, because "calm" is overrated. What we want is sexy time!

These coloring books are a twofer: calming and arousing! Add a glass of wine and some good music and you have yourself a fun stay-at-home date with yourself or the date of your choice.