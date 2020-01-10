Coloring in Hot Celebrities Is Our New Favorite Pastime

Christina Wood
A few years back, adult coloring books were touted as the path to calm, a way to relax and focus on something tactile and colorful without taking on anything difficult or frustrating.

This year, we are coloring our way into dreamy fantasies with hot celebrities, because "calm" is overrated. What we want is sexy time!

These coloring books are a twofer: calming and arousing! Add a glass of wine and some good music and you have yourself a fun stay-at-home date with yourself or the date of your choice.

  • Jason Momoa is hot! Color that!

    Amazon

    The Game of Thrones sexy Dothraki husband is surfing. The sexy star of Aquaman is seen chopping wood (dressed like a lumberjack), steering a ship, and posing in all sorts of ways we would love to color. We are not above objectifying him as we take him from black-and-white to full color using our best crayons.

    Fun, safe, sexy, and artistic? Is there anything else you can buy for $10.21 that will get you all of that? Didn't think so. Go ahead and put Crush and Color: Jason Momoa: A Coloring Book of Fantasies With an Epic Dreamboat in your cart. Next time there is a long wait for dinner, you will have something to do.

  • What color is your Rock?

    Amazon

    The Rock is a big man. He is also funny, has soft eyes, and is wildly successful in an artistic career, and yet he's capable of laughing at himself. If that's not crush-worthy, I don't know what is.

    Embrace the Rock crush and get out the big crayons! Because in Crush and Color: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: A Coloring Book of Fantasies With a Heavyweight Charmer ($13.99), he can be seen doing sexy things. We don't know what those are yet because this title is on preorder. But we are sure it will be worth it.

  • Coloring Keanu Reeves is an excellent adventure.

    Amazon

    Sometimes it seems like Keanu Reeves is family. He's been in everything we've loved watching for so long that we feel like we know him, right? We've been watching him kill it (or stumble through) everything from The Matrix to Bram Stoker's Dracula to John Wick.

    And now you can color all over him doing normal things, fantasy things, and who knows what. Crush and Color: Keanu Reeves: Colorful Fantasies With a Mysterious Hero ($13.99) is on preorder. Put it in your cart now, and put aside some time to relax with a favorite hero as soon as it comes out.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

