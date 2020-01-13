20 Cute Tops That No One Can Tell Are Perfect for Nursing

istock
Breastfeeding is a hot topic, with every new mom having to decide for herself whether to do it or not, and if so, how to make it happen. For those who decide to tackle feedings this way, nursing can be tough. Babies want what babies want, and they don't care where their mother is. If she is breastfeeding, that can spell discomfort or circus-level type moves. Does the whole shirt come off? Or does mom just kinda stretch down the top each time so it becomes unwearable after a few feedings?
Some tops that make nursing easier are just plain ugly or not fitted well. If a person is going to have a tiny human latch onto her body, she should feel comfortable and wear clothes that she feels good in while doing it.
Thankfully, maternity wear is becoming both more stylish and size and style inclusive. It's also getting more innovative when it comes to nursing top style so they actually look like tops and not blankets with holes. But we digress. Tops exist for nursing moms who want the whole process to be quick or as discrete as possible and look good while doing it -- or even just normal. There are lots of gifts for moms to make breastfeeding easier and manageable. From breastpumps to books to nipple cream, the assistance available is expansive.
For now, however, let's hone in on fashion. We were able to find stylish but efficient nursing tops for every occasion, from more casual days to those that are more formal. There are sweaters and even styles that are so easy to wear that it's literally just pulling them over one's head. Whatever the kind of top that's needed, we tried to find the best version. Say goodbye to loosening clothes and struggling to pull up fabric with one hand while holding a baby in the other.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Lift Up Nursing Tee1
This lift-up nursing shirt has a discreet flap that can be raised when nursing. It has long sleeve, which is a nice way to dress with style and accessibility even in colder months.
Lift Up Nursing Tee ($23, Motherhood Maternity)
-
Jessica Simpson Clipdown Lace Trim Nursing Cami2
This cami from Jessica Simpson's maternity line takes advantage of a hidden clip to help with nursing. Pair it with a cardigan or flannel shirt.
Jessica Simpson Clipdown Lace Trim Nursing Cami ($22, Motherhood Maternity)
-
-
Pull Over 1 Button Closure Nursing Top3
This top has a beautiful design and has a button to make nursing a breeze. It's not too form-fitting, which makes it easy to throw on before a busy day.
Plus Size Pull Over 1 Button Closure Nursing Top ($30, Motherhood Maternity)
-
Clip Down Nursing Cami4
This is another cami that's designed with a hidden clip for nursing. That means that the strap is removable for easy access for baby. It's discreet, with the design of the cami making it perfect for nursing.
Clip Down Nursing Cami ($19, Motherhood Maternity)
-
-
Pull Over Tulip Hem Nursing Shirt5
This top that's warmer and easy to pull on makes nursing easy by taking advantage of a popular and cute design. The tuplip drape allows easy access to a nursing bra worn underneath.
Pull Over Tulip Hem Nursing Shirt ($23, Motherhood Maternity)
-
Snap Down Nursing Sweater6
Nursing tops don't just have to be camis. Sweaters can get in on the fun, and this snap-down version with snaps along the shoulder makes it easy to nurse without seeming out of place. It's a stylish look even without the utility.
Snap Down Nursing Sweater ($34, Motherhood Maternity)
-
-
2-in-1 Button Closure Nursing Cardigan7
Who needs a blanket when this cardigan exists? It has a discreet button that turns it into the perfect cover-up for nursing! The cardigan helps complete an outfit while also being ready to help private mams nurse.
2-in-1 Button Closure Nursing Cardigan ($50, Motherhood Maternity)
-
Side Access Side Slit Nursing Top8
Jessica Simpson's line also includes three-quarter sleeve nursing tops that have a hidden slit that is so handy for nursing. Side slits blend in well.
Jessica Simpson Side Access Side Slit Nursing Top ($40, Motherhood Maternity)
-
-
Pull Over Faux Wrap Nursing Top9
This top has an easy unwrapping feature that makes nursing easier, but is also a dressier blouse style. It features a square-style neckline that can fit in seamlessly when at a formal event.
Pull Over Faux Wrap Nursing Top ($40, Motherhood Maternity)
-
Zipper Nursing Top10
This two-toned striped and mauve top has a hidden zipper across the chest for easy nursing. Paired with pants or jeans, it works well for work, play dates or parties.
Jessica Simpson Zipper Nursing Top ($45, Motherhood Maternity)
-
-
Plus Size Clip Down Nursing Cami11
We can't get over this beautiful red cami that also has a removable option for the straps. The clip is hidden well making it hard to tell the cami is great for nursing.
Plus Size Clip Down Nursing Cami ($30, Motherhood Maternity)
-
Lift Up Nursing Tee12
Is this a layered top or a nursing top? The answer is both. The flap on the front of the shirt can be lifted up when it is time for food.
Plus Size Lift Up Nursing Tee ($23, Motherhood Maternity)
-
-
Nursing Sleep Top13
Night feedings are basically a definite thing that happens. This top is designed as sleep wear making it soft and comfortable and less trouble making feedings happen at nighttime. We think it could also double as a top on an errand day.
Henley Hacci Maternity and Nursing Sleep Top ($30, Motherhood Maternity)
-
Stripe Short-Sleeve T-shirt14
This top is insanely cut with its stripes on the bottom and its solid print on top. There's a discrete opening on the top of the shirt for breastfeeding access.
Maternity Nursing Stripe Short-sleeve T-shirt ($19, PatPat)
-
-
Latched Mama Tie-Front Nursing Sweater15
For a tulip-style top that's a bit longer, this tie-front long-sleeve shirt is the way to go. And it's perfect for mamas who are colder than they are warm.
Latched Mama Tie-Front Nursing Sweater ($30, Latched Mama)
-
Nituyy16
This striped and solid printed mix-up top is another cute example of a normal top-turned into nursing wear. It's still wearable even after breastfeeding concludes.
Nituyy ($12, Walmart)
-
-
Printed V-Neck Boyfriend Nursing Tee17This top from Latched Mama is for the print-tee lovers out there. The floral style is a cute touch on this boyfriend tee that doubles as a nursing one.Printed V-Neck Boyfriend Nursing Tee ($29, Latched Mama)
-
Everyday Pull-Down Postpartum and Nursing Support Tanktop18
For more supported straps, this tank top is the way to go. It supports the breasts but easily pulls down without altering the shape of the to.
BLANQI Everyday™ Pull-Down Postpartum + Nursing Support Tanktop ($72, BLANQI)
-
-
Latched Mama Petal Front Nursing Hoodie19
Because it's winter after all, some tops need to be heavier duty. With this one, it's possible to wear hoodies and still breastfeed easily.
Latched Mama Petal Front Nursing Hoodie - Last Chance ($40, Latched Mama)
-
Latched Mama Lift Up Nursing Swing Tank20
This black and loose-style tank top is so cute and wearable pretty much to any occasion. It lifts up in the middle for easy nursing.
Latched Mama Lift Up Nursing Swing Tank ($24, Latched Mama)