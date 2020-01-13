20 Cute Tops That No One Can Tell Are Perfect for Nursing

Image: istock



istock Breastfeeding is a hot topic, with every new mom having to decide for herself whether to do it or not, and if so, how to make it happen. For those who decide to tackle feedings this way, nursing can be tough. Babies want what babies want, and they don't care where their mother is. If she is breastfeeding, that can spell discomfort or circus-level type moves. Does the whole shirt come off? Or does mom just kinda stretch down the top each time so it becomes unwearable after a few feedings? Some tops that make nursing easier are just plain ugly or not fitted well. If a person is going to have a tiny human latch onto her body, she should feel comfortable and wear clothes that she feels good in while doing it.

Thankfully, maternity wear is becoming both more stylish and size and style inclusive. It's also getting more innovative when it comes to nursing top style so they actually look like tops and not blankets with holes. But we digress. Tops exist for nursing moms who want the whole process to be quick or as discrete as possible and look good while doing it -- or even just normal. There are lots of gifts for moms to make breastfeeding easier and manageable. From breastpumps to books to nipple cream, the assistance available is expansive.

For now, however, let's hone in on fashion. We were able to find stylish but efficient nursing tops for every occasion, from more casual days to those that are more formal. There are sweaters and even styles that are so easy to wear that it's literally just pulling them over one's head. Whatever the kind of top that's needed, we tried to find the best version. Say goodbye to loosening clothes and struggling to pull up fabric with one hand while holding a baby in the other.

Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.