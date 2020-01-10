20 Gadgets for Anyone Committing to Healthy Eating This Year

Uncommon Goods
Healthy eating is a goal more and more people are having. The New Year may have kickstarted many of these dirty goals but they’re still goals nonetheless. Because the truth is that as we find out more about the way foods interact with the rest of our health—in good ways and bad—the more it’s worthy of paying attention to. For some people, with some determination and keto recipes it’s an achievable goal to have. They’ll just cut out junk and start eating healthier. For others, it’s not so easy. What does eating healthy mean? From what we know, it’s about giving your body the nourishment it needs to be it’s best. While some folks can have sheer willpower to do this, others will likely need help. That’s where we come in. We found some cool and useful products that make healthy eating a lot easier.
Some of them might actually make the whole process, dare we say, fun? In finding new and more efficient ways to cook, the habit of eating better becomes more routine. That’s because healthy eating does require making healthier choices of course. But it’s more than that: it requires meal prepping and cooking. Don’t worry, it doesn’t have to happen at once. Any small step is a healthy one. But these products will make the process move smoother. For example, air fryers deliver a similar taste as frying foods in oil. And knowing what food make a person feel their best through a test kit can steer them toward recipes they’ll want to repeat. The best part? These are all things that can benefit the whole family. Trust us, they’ll want to use these cool tools, too. Or at minimum, taste the foods made by them.
Professional Saladshooter Electric Food Slicer1
Fresh salad can be a great way to enjoy tasty meals while sticking to a healthy lifestyle. This gadget makes this much easier and beats the expensive salads from eateries.
Professional Saladshooter Electric Food Slicer and Food Shredder ($41, Home Depot)
Hamilton Beach 5.5-Quart Digital Steamer2
Steamed vegetables are absolutely delicious and a great option for dinners. Speed up the process with a digital steamer that has two different steaming compartments on top.
Hamilton Beach 5.5-Quart Digital Steamer ($30, Walmart)
Automatic Pan Stirrer with Timer3
Healthy eating oftentimes means more cooking at home. This automatic pan stirrer helps alleviate some of that stress of having to stand by the stove. It's like no-hands cooking.
Automatic Pan Stirrer with Timer ($25, Uncommon Goods)
Sugar Blocker Spray4
For some people, the hardest part of eating healthy can be curbing their addition to sugar. This spray from GNC claims to do just that and has some solid reviews to back it up.
Seynani™ Sweet Zap™ - Sugar Blocker Spray ($20, GNC)
Bendt Gold 3-Tier Wire Fruit Basket5
Fresh food is a must for healthy eating! Instead of throwing fruit in the cabinet and forgetting it's there, use a beautiful wire basket. It can double as a centerpiece.
Bendt Gold 3-Tier Wire Fruit Basket ($100, Crate&Barrel)
1.31 Qt. 7-Jar White Yogurt Maker with Built-In Timer6
This gadget allows anyone to make yogurt and benefit from its natural gut-positive ingredients. It comes with a timer to make fermentation easy as pie.
1.31 Qt. 7-Jar White Yogurt Maker with Built-In Timer ($41, Home Depot)
Perfect Portions Digital Nutrition Food Scale7
This unique scale is programmed with hundreds of codes for common foods. By entering a code and weighing the food the scale displays nutrition facts. We always support healthy relationships with food so use this if the goal is simply to know what is going into the body.
Perfect Portions Digital Nutrition Food Scale ($40, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Food Sensitivity Test8
A food sensitivity test is perfect for helping to identify foods that irritate the body and to eliminate those foods from a diet. Say bye-bye to belly aches! It can be done at home with this one from Everlywell.
Food Sensitivity Test ($159, everlywell)
Vidalia Chop Wizard™9
This gadget for chopping food is easy to use and clean. And fast! Not to mention it has very respectable reviews from over six hundred customers.
Vidalia Chop Wizard™ ($20, Bed Bath & Beyond)
The Original Nutribullet Multifunction Blender10
The Nutribullet blender is a must for anyone looking to up their smoothie game. Especially for recipes with natural ingredients!
The Original Nutribullet® Multifunction Blender ($50, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Joseph Joseph Helix Citrus Press11
This press is a great way to add some natural citrus flavor to dishes. It can also be used to flavor water and tea, which is especially helpful in giving up those sugary drinks.
Joseph Joseph Helix Citrus Press ($20, Walmart)
Clean Eating Made Simple: A Healthy Cookbook with Delicious Whole-Food Recipes for Eating Clean12
Sometimes the hardest part about clean eating is knowing where to start. This cookbook makes it easy and fun to begin s healthy eating journey with its whole-food recipes.
Clean Eating Made Simple: A Healthy Cookbook with Delicious Whole-Food Recipes for Eating Clean ($15, Amazon)
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer13
Air fryers are great because they have a similar taste to deep frying, but are a much healthier option. No one said healthy has to taste bland. Sweet potato fries, anyone?
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, AF100 ($99, Walmart)
Electric Peeler14
This is a great gadget for helping reduce the time it takes to prep food. This is useful for people who think they might be too busy for preparing healthy meals.
Litsogo™ Electric Peeler ($32, Litsogo)
Progressive Prepworks Lettuce Keeper One Size15
Keeping lettuce fresh is essential for making great and tasty salads. This is inexpensive and can certainly help with meal prepping or serve as a way to bring packed lunches to work.
Progressive Prepworks Lettuce Keeper One Size ($11, Walmart)
Food Journal/Food Diary16
Writing down the foods one eats and how it makes them feel can really help people nail down what meals work for them. It's also a good place to make grocery lists.
Food Journal/Food Diary ($8, Amazon.com)
Evriholder Avocado Holder17
Every avocado lover knows that they quickly brown. This holder is prefect for helping fresh cut avocados last much longer.
Evriholder Avocado Holder ($3, Walmart)
The Negg Boiled Egg Peeler18
Hard boiled eggs are quick and easy and a great source of protein. This Peeler makes the process even easier by saving a ton of time.
The Negg Boiled Egg Peeler ($15, Amazon)
Vegetable Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer19
For anyone looking to up their veggie intake, turning them into "would-be" carbs does the trick. This 3 in 1 Vegetable Slicer is an amazing value at just $10. It is a great way of trying to add some new vegetables to a diet.
Vegetable Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer - 3 in 1 ($10, Amazon)
Freshware Meal Prep Containers20
Meal prepping saves time and makes it much easier to stick to an eating plan. This pack has the added bonus of being split into breakfast, lunch, and dinner sections so the healthy person on Sunday can prepare for the really tired person on Friday.
Freshware Meal Prep Containers [21 Pack] ($14, Amazon)