Scenic Crib Sheets Create a Whole World of Fun While Baby Sleeps

One of the things no one tells you about having a baby is how often you have to change the crib sheets.

It's astonishing the mess that a creature that small, and that cute, can create with no lead time.

You can make this seemingly endless -- and thankless -- task a lot more fun by transforming that sheet-changing event into an art project. The baby is so cute! Why not give that adorable photogenic creature of yours the crib equivalent of a scenic painting

Quick! Snap some pics before the mess happens again! We found just the thing.

  • A tiny space explorer

    Uncommon Goods

    Space, the final frontier. It's where your baby's mind is right now. (Babies are spacey little things.) And will be for quite a few years. (Maybe right up to the second year of college?) Why not capture some images that depict what that's like? 

    How tempting to dress up the little tyke in a space suit before putting her back to bed on these Space Explorer crib sheets? But any jammies will do because these sheets make it look like your baby is floating, boldly, in an unexplored world where no baby has gone before.

    These are on sale for $19.99. (Normally $30.)

  • Baby bird in a nest

    Uncommon Goods

    If you want to create some insanely cute baby photos to serve as announcement cards -- while the baby sleeps happily in the crib -- these Baby Bird crib sheets ($30) might be your best bet. 

    Set him down in the nest, and it will look like you've taken an eagle-eye photo from above as he sleeps and waits for you to return. 

    Warning: Everything you planned to do while the baby was napping will have to wait because you won't be able to look away from the cuteness.

  • A nap at the beach

    Uncommon Goods

    Have you ever slept in the sand on a warm day at the beach? It's a special kind of sleep -- the sort of sleep only children can achieve with any success. By the time we get to be adults, we have too much to worry about. 

    Give your tot that sort of sleep every nap time by creating a warm and friendly beach scene right there in the crib with these Beach Baby crib sheets ($30). Just watching a child sleep like that is enough to make you want a nap yourself.

