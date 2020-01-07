Move Over, Burrito Blanket -- Baby 'Taco Booties' Have Arrived to the Fiesta

When I learned to swaddle a baby, I realized I'd already mastered most of the requisite skills long before my baby was born. Swaddling is a lot like making a burrito. That was the same day I gave a swaddled baby the nickname "Baby Burrito." This is, obviously, a universal parenting experience. And since then, someone was clever enough to invent a burrito blanket to take the joke to the next level. That blanket quickly went viral.

Well, move over, Baby Burrito Blanket, because there is a new culinary baby accessory in town: Taco Booties! And they are cuter than anything you've seen yet in the category of babies dressed as foods.

  • Taco toes for your tiny tot

    Uncommon Goods

    Baby toes are so cute you could just bite them, right? Give your cute aggression some meat (and cheese) by putting those tiny feet into these handcrafted Taco Booties ($25) made from natural wool. They will protect those impossibly tiny feet and make them look like tacos at the same time!

    Handcrafted, hand-dyed, and much, much cuter than a burrito blanket, this is the next step in the trend to make babies look even more delicious than they already are.

  • A taco-and-avocado mobile makes it a theme.

    Uncommon Goods

    You are obviously raising a child who will have a deep fondness for tacos, so why not go all in?

    This Taco Dreams Mobile ($48) dangles hot sauce, tacos, and avocados just out of reach in a sort of taqueria River Tantalus. This food entertainment visual is fantastic, too! Especially if the babe is also wearing taco booties.

  • Hello, Fortune Cookie!

    Uncommon Goods

    Not quite buying into the idea of transforming those tiny feet into tacos? How about Baby Fortune Cookie Booties ($29)? To be perfectly honest, the nicknaming opportunities are even better with these. Everyone will be saying, "Hello, Fortune Cookie!" to your baby, and that will certainly make for a fun day for you. 

    These are adorable, made from plush fleece with charming fortunes to start your little one off on the right foot. These are suitable for new walkers, as they have a grippy sole. 

  • Baby Burrito isn't a wrap yet.

    Uncommon Goods

    If your baby is new, you can still get in on this adorable swaddled-baby-dressed-as-burrito cuteness. Every baby likes to be swaddled. And if you are going to swaddle a baby, the baby will look like a burrito when you are done. And if the baby is going to look like a burrito when you are done, why not use a burrito blanket ($48) for the job?

  • Yes, you can put sriracha on a baby.

    Uncommon Goods

    It has been proven that humans will put sriracha sauce on everything at least once. Pizza, mac and cheese, stir-fired rice? Obviously. Ice cream? Yes, even that. There really isn't much that can't be improved by sriracha. 

    Now even the baby can be cuted up in a little sriracha onsie and cap ($29). So cute. So spicy! How can you resist?

