Move Over, Burrito Blanket -- Baby 'Taco Booties' Have Arrived to the Fiesta

When I learned to swaddle a baby, I realized I'd already mastered most of the requisite skills long before my baby was born. Swaddling is a lot like making a burrito. That was the same day I gave a swaddled baby the nickname "Baby Burrito." This is, obviously, a universal parenting experience. And since then, someone was clever enough to invent a burrito blanket to take the joke to the next level. That blanket quickly went viral.

Well, move over, Baby Burrito Blanket, because there is a new culinary baby accessory in town: Taco Booties! And they are cuter than anything you've seen yet in the category of babies dressed as foods.