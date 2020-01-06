You Can Now Buy a Scarf That's Been Made To Look Like Your Mile-Long CVS Receipt

The white cotton scarves basically look like the receipt printouts you wait forever and a day for after paying at CVS.

And yes, they feature the usual offers you get on yours -- like 30% off deodorant, $3 off a disposable Gillette razor, and more.

A brief scan through the comments of this one, being sold by StuffUHaveTheyWant, shows that they're already pretty popular with customers.

"This is PERFECT for my husband who works at CVS," one woman wrote. 'I found out about it less than a week before Christmas, and paid for the express shipping. It arrived in plenty of time! The fabric is a bit thin for a scarf, but the printing quality is good. I ended up sewing some flannel to the back to bulk it up a bit. End result, it was a HIT! My husband loved it and can't wait to show it to his co-workers."Other reviewers gave the product five stars and praised the fast delivery.

"My friend loved this, thank you!" someone else noted.