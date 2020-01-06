Prepare for 'Operation Takedown' With These Genius Holiday Storage Bins

Target
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop


Target

Every year, it's the same. You spend hours, days maybe, locating all the ornaments and lights. Then you spend hours putting them all up. Then it's time to take them all down again.

Storing the ornaments in a moving box wrapped with packing paper seemed like such an economical choice when you did it. But opening five boxes of off-season clothes before finding those ornaments again was more of an archaeological dig than you intended.

Now is your chance to do it right so that finding and putting up the decorations next year will be a breeze. The decorations are all out of storage. You know where everything is. Invest in a few good pieces of dedicated storage now so that next year -- and every year after -- "future you" will thank you.

Luckily, Christmas storage is on sale at Target. Get in here!

  • Store the string lights tangle-free.

    Target

    String lights are awesome. But of all the holiday decorations, they are the most hassle to put up, take down, and store. If you toss them into a box to deal with next year, you will create a frustrating mess. It's worth the effort now to put them away carefully. 

    Target has a range of excellent options for getting those string lights from the tree or house and into a box untangled and keeping them that way.

    This divided carrier ($13.99), for example, comes with a firm board to wrap the lights around as you take them down. Then simply slide the boards into the case, zip it up, and store it.

    • Advertisement

  • Carefully put those beautiful ornaments away.

    Target

    You have a lot of money invested in your ornament collection. Wrapping each one in paper or bubble wrap is a lot of trouble. This box is the perfect solution. Put each ornament in its own cubicle and stack the trays of ornaments into this zippered bag ($24.99).

    You can see which ornaments are in the case before you open it. Everything is safe. It will be no problem locating them next year. And no one will accidentally toss out your collection when they are cleaning out the attic.

    If that's too much storage -- or not enough! -- for your ornament collection, Target has many other options for ornament storage.

  • Got a permanent tree? Now where do you put it?

    Target

    The tree? The wreath? 

    Getting a permanent tree was fun -- and a hefty investment. But you will never have to spend $75 on a near-death "live" tree that spills needles all over the floor for weeks. 

    Now, though? Where do you put that tree? And how about the wreath?

    You just need the right tool for the job, is all. Once you put that tree and wreath in one of these storage bags, you can keep it anywhere. The cellar? Attic? Storage unit? No worries. It will be easy to spot, no matter your level of hoarder chaos. And the tree will be clean and ready to go.

    This isn't even expensive. This tree and wreath bag storage combo is only $15.99. Done. And done.

  • So many wreaths everywhere! Now where do you put them?

    Target

    Those wreaths were so much fun to make! You went a little crazy. And now it's time to take them down and put them away. They will be just as beautiful next year if you store them right.

    This collection of wreath storage containers at Target will protect even your more delicate creations. (Not the ones made from live branches, though.) There is a container for every size and shape of wreath. 

    This plastic wreath storage box ($14.99) is so easy, for example, that you just put the wreath away like a CD (remember those?) and close the lid. Safe and sound.

  • Sort out the wrapping paper for the last time.

    Target

    Right now you have a problem: Rolls of half-used wrapping paper. Bows. Tape. Ribbon. Gift cards. Gift bags. Some of it you bought to wrap gifts in. Some of it came on gifts and was too pretty to toss.

    This is actually opportunity. It's your chance to create a system for gift wrap that will be ready for next Christmas. It could be ready for all the gifting opportunities in between now and next Christmas, too.

    It's all about choosing a storage system that suits your style and dwelling. Target has a terrific range of options for this.

    We like this case ($24.99) that has a place for everything and will fit under the bed where you can get at it all year long. No more running out to buy wrapping paper. You have it right here!

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement