Prepare for 'Operation Takedown' With These Genius Holiday Storage Bins



Target

Every year, it's the same. You spend hours, days maybe, locating all the ornaments and lights. Then you spend hours putting them all up. Then it's time to take them all down again.

Storing the ornaments in a moving box wrapped with packing paper seemed like such an economical choice when you did it. But opening five boxes of off-season clothes before finding those ornaments again was more of an archaeological dig than you intended.

Now is your chance to do it right so that finding and putting up the decorations next year will be a breeze. The decorations are all out of storage. You know where everything is. Invest in a few good pieces of dedicated storage now so that next year -- and every year after -- "future you" will thank you.

Luckily, Christmas storage is on sale at Target. Get in here!