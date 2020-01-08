20 Work-Appropriate Outfits for Pregnant Mamas

istock
Maternity clothes can go either way. They can go very very wrong—or very cute. Ways they can go wrong? Well, sometimes the companies who make them make something offensive. And because for a long time the industry didn't value maternity clothes, the choices weren't too versatile let alone filled with options for working women. There are different standards of dress depending on the workplace but some pieces work across dress codes. Regardless of the dress code, working pregnant women deserve to be both confident and comfortable while they do their thing at work. Clothes impact how others see a person and mamas-to-be should not be left vulnerable. Our point: Pregnancy clothing doesn't have to be frumpy. It can be incredibly fashionable and the clothes versatile.
If anything, the Instagram influencers of both straight and plus-size who are pregnant have shown that. And the royals do, too! Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have great pregnancy wear and so should the common woman. And we're here to make that much easier.
To start, we scoured the internet for some of the cutest work wear and couldn't help but love the items from the Motherhood Maternity line. Some of the outfit items we chose can be staples in a wardrobe — from cropped pants to skirts. Other outfits below—like dresses and longer sweaters—make an outfit complete all on their own. The goal is to really nail down those base pieces: comfy pants (or leggings) and a few nice blouses and dress. They're made to fit the body in all the right places while giving the belly room to grow.
See, it is totally possible to look like a boss babe while pregnant. Check out the outfits below and get ready to start the year with style (in addition to a belly.)
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
Under Belly Pencil Fit Skirt1
Pencil skirts are usually not pregnant-woman friendly but this one from Motherhood Maternity is. Pair it with a t-shirt and blazer or nice blouse.
Under Belly Pencil Fit Maternity Skirt ($30, Motherhood Maternity)
Secret Fit Belly Luxe Slim Straight Leg Pants2
If pants are more the style of choice then these slim straight pants are perfect work wear. These come in black and crop above the ankle.
Secret Fit Belly Luxe Slim Straight Leg Maternity Pants ($50, Motherhood Maternity)
Short-Sleeve Shift Dress3
Black dresses are great as a work staple and can be layered up with tights and a sweater or blazer. This J. Crew shift dress has three quarter sleeves.
Short-Sleeve Shift Dress ($148, J. Crew)
Drop Shoulder Convertible Sleeve Maternity Top4
Mauve is a winter tone and it looks lovely as the color of this drop shoulder blouse. Pair it with the crop pants above. The sleeves can roll down or be rolled up.
Drop Shoulder Convertible Sleeve Maternity Top ($20, Motherhood Maternity)
Flutter Sleeve Pleated Neck Maternity Top5
Polka dots are a fun style for pregnant and not-pregnant woman alike and that is true for this short-sleeve top. It's pleated-neck style but flares out over the belly.
Flutter Sleeve Pleated Neck Maternity Top ($35, Motherhood Maternity)
Résumé Dress in Glen Plaid6
For more formal work-places this plaid dress will get the job done (literally) with a feminine touch. It's short-sleeved and hits right above the knee.
Résumé Dress in Glen Plaid ($228, J. Crew)
The Maia Tall Secret Fit Belly Skinny Ankle Maternity Pants7
Work pants come in more colors than black and gray. Switch things up with these khaki ankle pants. Dress it up with a cute blouse or down with a shirt.
The Maia Tall Secret Fit Belly Skinny Ankle Maternity Pants ($40, Motherhood Maternity)
Cozy Honeycomb Knit Maternity Sweater8
Just because it's work attire doesn't mean it can't be warm. This long kit sweater can go over slacks or leggings.
Cozy Honeycomb Knit Maternity Sweater ($50, Motherhood Maternity)
The Zelie Secret Fit Belly Straight Leg Pants9
For a wider pant-leg the Zellie secret fit pants is the way to go. It will look amazing with heels or flats.
The Zelie Secret Fit Belly Straight Leg Pants ($40, Macy's)
Striped Pointelle Sweater10
We do love a good sweater, but for those who want one that's not too thick, this striped one is a good choice. It's striped and has a tie above the waist.
Striped Pointelle Sweater ($25, Motherhood Maternity)
Jessica Simpson Front Pocket Maternity Sweater11
Cardigan sweaters are a great way to add layers to a look (for fashion or warmth.) This one comes from Jessica Simpson's maternity line at Motherhood Maternity.
Jessica Simpson Front Pocket Maternity Sweater ($35, Motherhood Maternity)
Nordstrom Sienna Maternity Dress12
This dress is fit for a queen or politician with its long sleeves. It's available at Nordstrom.
Nordstrom Sienna Maternity Dress ($205, Nordstrom)
Flutter Sleeve Pleated Neck Maternity Top13
The polka-dot flutter sleeve is also available in plus sizes in addition to straight sizes. It has full coverage but has a v-neck and synches at the waist.
Flutter Sleeve Pleated Neck Maternity Top ($20, Motherhood Maternity)
Faux Wrap Maternity Blouse14
For a longer sleeve maternity blouse, we recommend this gray one from Motherhood Maternity. It's a faux wrap-style shirt which means it looks like it wraps but without the hassle of actually wrapping.
Faux Wrap Maternity Blouse ($25, Motherhood Maternity)
Balloon Sleeve Plaid Maternity Blouse15
This blue and red plaid top is perfect for the winter season. It's sleeves puff a bit for a fun yet sophisticated style
Balloon Sleeve Plaid Maternity Blouse ($25, Motherhood Maternity)
Five Pocket Sateen Leggings16
Leggings are a great choice to wear as bottoms when pregnant. They look professional but have comfort as well.
Five Pocket Sateen Leggings ($69.50, LOFT)
Floral Wrap Maxi Maternity Dress17
Like the wrap style and dresses? Both world's collide with this floral wrap maxi dress. It's a perfect dress for any season, with leggings or tights in the winter of course.
Floral Wrap Maxi Maternity Dress ($35, Motherhood Maternity)
Skirted Ponte Maternity Top18
The skirted ponte top is work appropriate without being too formal. It is long sleeved and stops below the chest where the button up style shirt begins.
Skirted Ponte Maternity Top ($40, Motherhood Maternity)
Side Tie Multi Stripe Dress19
Styles from the 70s are back in many of today's clothes and this multicolored dress is proof. It's super cute though and features long sleeves and a tie-waist.
Side Tie Multi Stripe Maternity Dress ($50, Motherhood Maternity)
Maxi Dress20
Another day, another max dress. It's black and appropriate enough to head into that meeting like a boss. But a well-dressed one.
Maxi Dress ($45, Motherhood Maternity)