20 Work-Appropriate Outfits for Pregnant Mamas

Image: istock



istock Maternity clothes can go either way. They can go very very wrong—or very cute. Ways they can go wrong? Well, sometimes the companies who make them make something offensive. And because for a long time the industry didn't value maternity clothes, the choices weren't too versatile let alone filled with options for working women. There are different standards of dress depending on the workplace but some pieces work across dress codes. Regardless of the dress code, working pregnant women deserve to be both confident and comfortable while they do their thing at work. Clothes impact how others see a person and mamas-to-be should not be left vulnerable. Our point: Pregnancy clothing doesn't have to be frumpy. It can be incredibly fashionable and the clothes versatile.

If anything, the Instagram influencers of both straight and plus-size who are pregnant have shown that. And the royals do, too! Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have great pregnancy wear and so should the common woman. And we're here to make that much easier.



To start, we scoured the internet for some of the cutest work wear and couldn't help but love the items from the Motherhood Maternity line. Some of the outfit items we chose can be staples in a wardrobe — from cropped pants to skirts. Other outfits below—like dresses and longer sweaters—make an outfit complete all on their own. The goal is to really nail down those base pieces: comfy pants (or leggings) and a few nice blouses and dress. They're made to fit the body in all the right places while giving the belly room to grow.

See, it is totally possible to look like a boss babe while pregnant. Check out the outfits below and get ready to start the year with style (in addition to a belly.)

Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.