Boozy Tea (& Coffee) Is a Thing & We're Here for It

It happens every day. You make it through a relentless day of meeting every obligation. You shepherd short and irascible people to school, kill it professionally, and don't forget to pick up your kids after school. Then you put together food for a crowd that, five years ago, you might have considered a dinner party if not for the bland food and simple cutlery required by some of the "guests," and you are faced with an important decision: Wine or tea?

Some days you're doing well if you don't fill a fishbowl-sized glass with wine and put on a movie for your dinner "guests." (You are, despite modern myths that insist you're a demigoddess of productivity, human.) But then there are those pesky New Year's resolutions. 

For those nights, there is boozy tea!

  • Wine in my tea?

    Uncommon Goods

    When good intentions have you by the messy bun, start here. 

    This Merlot Infused Tea ($20, Uncommon Goods) is a wonderful black tea that has been infused with merlot wine to give your cuppa a berry richness and hints of bergamot, vanilla, and cornflower petals. 

    There is no alcohol in it, so it works for your Dry January intentions. But it will give you the stopping point that says "This moment is mine" that you normally get from your end-of-day glass of wine. And, honestly, a little caffeine might get you through the homework, bedtime, and end-of-day rituals with more energy and patience.

  • Tea and bourbon?

    Uncommon Goods

    If your end-of-day moment of zen involves bourbon, you are living well. If your new healthy lifestyle resolutions demand that you limit your bourbon intake to something more occasional, we have this weeknight solution for you:

    Bourbon Infused Tea ($20, Uncommon Goods)!

    It's a delicious moment of warmth that smells of bourbon and cacao. But it's set in a black tea base so it will give you energy to get through the rest of the day. 

  • You can start your day with boozy coffee, too!

    Uncommon Goods

    There are mornings when the temptation to add something stronger to your coffee raises its head and asks, "Why not?" 

    Those mornings are dangerous, though, unless they are happening on a holiday where everyone has agreed this is a thing. For all the other mornings, there's Bourbon Infused Coffee ($20, Uncommon Goods)!

    The beans are infused with bourbon in small batches in Kentucky so you get the aroma and flavor of great Kentucky bourbon with none of the alcohol -- but with plenty of caffeine. This is a weekend morning win! It would also be perfect after dinner, if coffee in the evening is your jam.

  • A better brunch coffee.

    Uncommon Goods

    It's brunch. The question in the air is, "Wine? Coffee?"

    You need your caffeine. It's only 11 a.m. Coffee was your answer until someone said "wine." 

    Start with this Merlot Infused Coffee ($20, Uncommon Goods) while you decide. The beans are aged in oak wine barrels, so they have a hint of the heady flavor of wine but the kick is all caffeine. 

    Perfect after dinner, too.

