Boozy Tea (& Coffee) Is a Thing & We're Here for It



Uncommon Goods

It happens every day. You make it through a relentless day of meeting every obligation. You shepherd short and irascible people to school, kill it professionally, and don't forget to pick up your kids after school. Then you put together food for a crowd that, five years ago, you might have considered a dinner party if not for the bland food and simple cutlery required by some of the "guests," and you are faced with an important decision: Wine or tea?

Some days you're doing well if you don't fill a fishbowl-sized glass with wine and put on a movie for your dinner "guests." (You are, despite modern myths that insist you're a demigoddess of productivity, human.) But then there are those pesky New Year's resolutions.

For those nights, there is boozy tea!