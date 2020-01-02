5 Valentine's Day Ideas He'll Actually Love

Maybe he gets you flowers and chocolate (from exactly the same place) every Valentine's Day. It might feel rote by now. But it is, admittedly, hard to go wrong with those. 

What do you get him, though? What is the go-to V-Day gift for a man? Why don't we get a template to fill in instead of having to go through angst over this every single time?

Because the equivalent would be, what? A case of beer? A bottle of whiskey? Donuts?

There is nothing wrong with any of that. But if you want to do a bit better this year and give him something he will love, carry with him daily, and be constantly reminded how much you love him, even when things are rocky or he's traveling or you are too busy to say it, we did the work and narrowed it down to five personal gifts that will knock your Valentine's Day gifting out of the park.

  • A tool to remind him that you get him

    Etsy

    The secret to a romantic gift is not an overly sugary message; it's to identify a need and fill it with something from you that he will use often. And every time he does, he'll remember you saw him clearly enough to know how he operates. Even better? Put a love message on that thing!

    If your man is the kind to carry a pocketknife, that's a perfect place for your message. Every morning he'll look at it when he pockets it. Every time he opens a box or fixes something, he'll see your message. 

    That's some excellent love marketing! This is a beautiful wood-handled folding blade ($24.16) where you can put a date, short love missive, or anything else you want him to remember. 

    You choose the blade color, font, and message. 

  • A love letter that's always in his pocket

    Etsy

    Write your love letter on the inside of his wallet, and he will see it every time he pulls it out. How many times is that every day? Is there anything else that's always in his pocket? This is a perfect place to add some love so he will be constantly reminded of your affection.

    This wallet ($39.99) is monogrammed on the front and has your love letter inscribed inside.

  • Does he wear his heart on his ... tie?

    Etsy

    Does he wear ties? Encourage him to wear his heart right there on his chest, every time he gets dressed. You write the message to go on these lovely wooden tie clips ($27.99). 

    Make it something that's important to both of you, that tells him -- and everyone he meets -- that you love him. Be subtle, go cryptic, or use code so he can wear it with a sly grin.

  • Upgrade your romantic lighting

    Etsy

    How romantic is the lighting in your bedroom? Maybe you can fix it and create a personalized message of love at the same time?

    You create the message and the image, and these wooden light boxes ($39.96) will display it on the wall when all the other lights are down low. Turn off the harsh lighting, dial up some romantic ambiance, and your message will be written on the wall.

  • A cigar case showing love

    Etsy

    If he loves a good cigar, even if only occasionally, he needs a place to put them where they won't get crushed or dry out. He needs a cigar cutter too. He probably also wouldn't mind something beautiful, personal, and written by you to remind him that you get him and love him just as he is. 

    This stainless steel case ($49.95) carries three cigars, a guillotine cigar cutter, and whatever message you want to write. Every time he enjoys a smoke, not only will he look classy doing it, but he will also read your missive. 

