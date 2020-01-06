20 Home Decorations To Help the House Feel Less Bare After the Holidays

The winter after the holidays can be a pretty meh time. It's dark and cold and other than Martin Luther King Day and Valentine's Day there aren't many exciting things to get us through. No holiday decorations, Christmas trees, or kitschy decor to brighten up the room (or rooms.) It's no wonder why seasonal depression is a thing. But, on the flip side, winter is a special time. It's super cozy and through it's chilly it means there's opportunities for comfy sweaters and outfits, indulgent skincare routines and an excuse to decorate. All those things that make winter, well, winter can still be reflected in home decor that's not Santa-themed. What does that kind of decor look like exactly? We tried to find out.

To start, we thought about all the things that make winter what it is and came up with a word mentioned a lot in this piece: cozy. We just translated that into items, items that make a space as relaxing as cuddling and the holidays can even when they're over for the season. Some staples we came up with: throw pillows, blankets, candles and plants. Lots of tones that are both cool or black and white, though pop of color is fine, too. Because having something bright is good to get folks through sometimes-gloomy winter months.

So even though the tree is no longer up, the fake snow is not dusted on the table and the stockings have been removed from the fireplace, it doesn't mean that a space can't be decorated for winter. Use our list as inspiration. Maybe start with a candle on the table and move on to a winter-feeling throw pillow. Maybe it's an Etsy sign. Use this time of year to get creative. There's a cup of cocoa waiting for when it's done.

