20 Home Decorations To Help the House Feel Less Bare After the Holidays

The winter after the holidays can be a pretty meh time. It's dark and cold and other than Martin Luther King Day and Valentine's Day there aren't many exciting things to get us through. No holiday decorations, Christmas trees, or kitschy decor to brighten up the room (or rooms.) It's no wonder why seasonal depression is a thing. But, on the flip side, winter is a special time. It's super cozy and through it's chilly it means there's opportunities for comfy sweaters and outfits, indulgent skincare routines and an excuse to decorate. All those things that make winter, well, winter can still be reflected in home decor that's not Santa-themed. What does that kind of decor look like exactly? We tried to find out.
To start, we thought about all the things that make winter what it is and came up with a word mentioned a lot in this piece: cozy. We just translated that into items, items that make a space as relaxing as cuddling and the holidays can even when they're over for the season. Some staples we came up with: throw pillows, blankets, candles and plants. Lots of tones that are both cool or black and white, though pop of color is fine, too. Because having something bright is good to get folks through sometimes-gloomy winter months.
So even though the tree is no longer up, the fake snow is not dusted on the table and the stockings have been removed from the fireplace, it doesn't mean that a space can't be decorated for winter. Use our list as inspiration. Maybe start with a candle on the table and move on to a winter-feeling throw pillow. Maybe it's an Etsy sign. Use this time of year to get creative. There's a cup of cocoa waiting for when it's done.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Mini Capri Blue Jar Candle1
Candles are appropriate any time of year but certain aromas and aesthetics can be better for the winter season. This warm-toned jar is a great table or shelf decoration.
Mini Capri Blue Jar Candle ($12, Anthropologie)
-
Winter Wonderland Sign2
Signs are cute and are forthright with their messages. This one is non-holiday related but still relevant to the winter season.
Winter Wonderland Sign ($15, Etsy)
-
-
Black and White Stitched Pillow3
Pillows are comfortable and double as decor in a living room, on a foyer bench or bedroom. This black and white one has major winter vibes while still keeping things cozy.
Black and White Stitched Pillow ($20, At Home)
-
Faux Fur Ruched Throw4
Much like pillows, throw blankets are multifunctional in the cozy and decorative department. This faux fur is in ivory but comes in three other colors.
Faux Fur Ruched Throw ($150, Pottery Barn)
-
-
Winter Pillow5
Snow lovers will appreciate this decorative pillow from Etsy that's also in budget for those trying not to go too overboard. The script text makes it classy.
Winter Pillow ($32, Etsy)
-
Plants6
Plants are useful to have around all times of year. They may seem more appropriate in the warmer months, but having a plant in the winter can boost moods. Sill has subscriptions for $35 a month.
Plants ($35, The Sill)
-
-
White Leather Tray7
Trays are a smart way to stay organized but simply make for non-cluttered decorative pieces, too. This one from CB2 comes in white leather and works on tables and desks.
White Leather Tray ($60, CB2)
-
Lovebirds Decorative Tray8
We're a big fan of double-use decor items and that can mean dresser trays, too. This lovebirds piece from Anthropologie is a work of art.
Lovebirds Decorative Tray ($568, Anthropologie)
-
-
Snowflakes Coir Door Mat9
Doormats are definitely underrated pieces of decor but decor they still are. This one is winter-themed thanks to the snowflakes.
Snowflakes Coir Door Mat ($25, Overstock)
-
Marble Rose Gold Blended Coaster10
Coasters are an inexpensive, easy way to elevate the tone and style of a room (and keep tables stain and scratch-free.) Marble is a universally chic pattern.
Marble Rose Gold Blended Coaster ($11, Society6)
-
-
Kitchen Chalkboard11
OK, this one kitchen "menu" chalkboard isn't necessarily decor for winter but it adds an extra something to a space that's cool and useful. It's available for $25 from At Home.
At Home ($25, At Home)
-
Pearlescent Vase12
Replace the holiday centerpieces with these chic pearlescent vases (and flowers to go in them.) Their pearly tones remind us of the snow.
Pearlescent Vase ($42, Anthropologie)
-
-
Marble and Brass Wall Clock13
Remember how we like marble? This clock makes us love it more and it's cool tones will make it fit with lighter-styled rooms in the winter.
Marble and Brass Wall Clock ($70, CB2)
-
Glam Multi Colored Decorative Tray14
If colors are more the style of a room, this glam tray makes a perfect pop of color. It'll be a ray of fun in an otherwise gloomier season.
Glam Multi Colored Decorative Tray ($20, Hayneedle)
-
-
Picnic Plus Bottle and Glass Cork Caddy15
Those bottles of wine from the holidays have to be killed off at some point this winter. Use a cork classy as a place to collect the corks and a decorative centerpiece.
Picnic Plus Bottle and Glass Cork Caddy ($49, Hayneedle)
-
Metal Sea Urchin Ornamental Sculpture16
Art pieces make for fun decorations and this metal sea urchin sculpture is cool and unique. It's a great, textured option for anyone looking for that extra something to add to a table or shelf.
Metal Sea Urchin Ornamental Sculpture ($19, Hayneedle)
-
-
2 Piece Metal Lantern Holder Set17
Lanterns are a classic decor item that can be placed in different locations around the home, including dining room tables or empty corners. Add battery operated candles and the house will feel cozy all winter long.
2 Piece Metal Lantern Holder Set ($56, Joss and Main)
-
3 Piece Wooden Star on Base Set18
Stars are becoming super in-style in the fashion world but why not the decor world? Joss and Main's wooden star set is a great winter item.Plus, it's a nice way to keep that Christmas spirit alive without looking like a weirdo.
3 Piece Wooden Star on Base Set ($68, Joss and Main)
-
-
Holiday Box19
This "holiday box" is still pretty holiday-like but can outlast through the rest of the chilly season. It'll fit perfectly as a table centerpiece and is great for anyone who loves the look and feel of a wintery decor theme.
Holiday Box ($39, Target)
-
Winter White Candle20
We started with a candle and now we'll end with a candle. This one is pretty on the money with being a winter candle as that's exactly what it's called. It's smell is evergreen along with "white peppercorn, spicy-cool cardamom and a sparkling citrus nuance."
Winter White Candle ($10, Luxury Candle)