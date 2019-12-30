5 Cute Color-Block Accessories To Wear in 2020



Ever look in your closet and wonder how you ended up with a monochrome palette of black, gray, or olive?

All it takes is one bold choice that doesn't go well -- those red pants someone mocked you for -- for us humans to resort to the easy color choice.

A monochrome wardrobe never clashes, right? A pair of black pants is a practical choice. A black skirt, too. They are flattering, they don't show stains, and they go with everything. Even black T-shirts get more wear than something in a wild pattern. Small choice by small choice, you end up with a wardrobe lacking color.

That's OK. That's why they make accessories! Here are five pieces that will punch up your monochrome wardrobe with a splash of color. Add a few of these and all that black becomes the perfect canvas.