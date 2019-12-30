5 Cute Color-Block Accessories To Wear in 2020

Ever look in your closet and wonder how you ended up with a monochrome palette of black, gray, or olive? 

All it takes is one bold choice that doesn't go well -- those red pants someone mocked you for -- for us humans to resort to the easy color choice. 

A monochrome wardrobe never clashes, right? A pair of black pants is a practical choice. A black skirt, too. They are flattering, they don't show stains, and they go with everything. Even black T-shirts get more wear than something in a wild pattern. Small choice by small choice, you end up with a wardrobe lacking color. 

That's OK. That's why they make accessories! Here are five pieces that will punch up your monochrome wardrobe with a splash of color. Add a few of these and all that black becomes the perfect canvas. 

  • A bright bracelet

    Etsy

    Go ahead and wear black. This Sierra Sunset Color Block Bracelet Set ($17.90) will dial up your color quotient in one fell swoop, taking your outfit from funereal to urban stylish for a tiny price and little effort.

    The set includes four pieces, each one handmade from square beads. They are stretchy and comfortable, and you can mix them with other bracelets in the collection to create exactly the color pattern you want. 

    Any time you look in the mirror and say, "Ooh, I look like a cat burglar," throw this on. 

    Fixed it!

  • Top it off with warm color.

    Etsy

    Black leggings. White T-shirt. Black flats. You were ready to go until some cruel observer noted, "You look like you are going to work as a waitress," and you realized that there are a lot of similarities between being a mom and waiting tables. 

    Except you have options that the waitstaff doesn't. When you go out, you can add a splash of warmth and color and thereby announce that today you are not the server. 

    This is a pattern for a crochet scarf ($3.49) that will be fun and easy to make and pretty to wear. 

  • Earrings that raise your color profile

    Etsy

    Time for a bit of bling? This pair of bright and colorful color block earrings ($18) will show off a short haircut, cute up your daily messy bun, or take the dull out of your daily monochrome. Cute, playful, and colorful, these are a great accessory to have on hand.

  • Get your toddler into some color, too.

    Etsy

    Maybe you need to wear colors that hide stains because you spend half your life with a toddler on one hip. Why not put the color on her? 

    These high-top Jordan 1 sneakers ($95) are hand -customized with cute colors. No one else will have these at preschool! And when you carry her, you will both be a blaze of cuteness.

  • The pendant that pulls it all together

    Etsy

    This simple pop of muted color will look great with that little black dress, punch up that plain T-shirt, and fix the boring problem you're having with that tunic-and-leggings combo.

    The Kao Handmade Minimalist Pendant Necklace ($24) is dip-died brass in a geometric pattern. It's easy to wear, long enough to fall below the neckline of your top, and simple. 

