20 Perfect Winter Outfits from Target for Under $40

Target Winter fashion is often forgotten in comparison to other seasons' fashion. For one, all the layers and bundling can cover a perfectly cute outfit. But as even the Royals have shown, dressing for chillier weather can be fun and fashionable—and inexpensive. Yes there are more clothes and layers to put on. But the layers themselves are what make the outfit complete as are accessories. And winter clothes are super cute, too. Sherpas have become a huge trend this past year and the best part is they are so comfortable, too. The best part? Target has all of these items at reasonable prices.

So taking a nod from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's fashion looks, as well as our own knowledge of trends, we found staples at Target that make great, stylish outfits. Think long-sleeve sweaters to chunky ones that can pair with leggings or dark wash jeans. There's also different style pants, from jeggings to boyfriend style or mom jeans—which are incredibly comfortable. As far as layers, like we mentioned above, sherpas are big, as are cardigans and jackets. And all of it is under $40 per item.



While it may be tempting to throw on an oversized sweaters (which are super cute), think outside of the box. There are lots of other options to look stylish from December through March, starting with these pieces. (Listen, in many places it can still be cold through the beginning of Spring.) Happy bundling up!



Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.