20 Perfect Winter Outfits from Target for Under $40

Target
Winter fashion is often forgotten in comparison to other seasons' fashion. For one, all the layers and bundling can cover a perfectly cute outfit. But as even the Royals have shown, dressing for chillier weather can be fun and fashionable—and inexpensive. Yes there are more clothes and layers to put on. But the layers themselves are what make the outfit complete as are accessories. And winter clothes are super cute, too. Sherpas have become a huge trend this past year and the best part is they are so comfortable, too. The best part? Target has all of these items at reasonable prices.
So taking a nod from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's fashion looks, as well as our own knowledge of trends, we found staples at Target that make great, stylish outfits. Think long-sleeve sweaters to chunky ones that can pair with leggings or dark wash jeans. There's also different style pants, from jeggings to boyfriend style or mom jeans—which are incredibly comfortable. As far as layers, like we mentioned above, sherpas are big, as are cardigans and jackets. And all of it is under $40 per item.
While it may be tempting to throw on an oversized sweaters (which are super cute), think outside of the box. There are lots of other options to look stylish from December through March, starting with these pieces. (Listen, in many places it can still be cold through the beginning of Spring.) Happy bundling up!
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Long Sleeve Open Layering Sweater Cardigan1
This long cardigan can easily be incorporated into many winter outfits. It comes in seven colors, including this forest green that works with a winter aesthetic.
-
Puffer Jacket2
A good jacket can go a long way during a cold winter–and complete an outfit, too. It's warm and perfect for layering outfits underneath.
Women's Puffer Jacket ($35)
-
-
Quilted Puffer Jacket3
The quilted jacket is not as bulky as others but still every bit as warm. It makes a great addition to a winter outfit without going over $40.
-
Chunky Pullover Sweater4
This crewneck sweater is the epitome of casual winter weather style for a dressed down or dressier look. It's pullover and can be worn with jeans or a skirt.
-
-
Faux Leather Moto Jacket5
Leather jackets are a look of their own and this one is a good way to layer an outfit when it's cold. It's small enough still to fit under a heavier coat if needed. At just $35, this is a great deal.
-
Textured Mock Turtleneck Pullover6
Because there are a lot of sweaters to wear in the winter, having a textured one is a great way to switch things up a bit. This one comes in burgundy or dark green, which are both good winter outfit colors.
-
-
Soft Fleece Lounge Jogger Pants7
Jogger pants are perfect for staying comfortable while still being active. The soft fleece is perfect for winter and the style and fit can be easily incorporated into many outfits.
-
Crewneck Sherpa Sweatshirt Hoodie8
We did say that sherpas were popular. Sherpa sweatshirts like this $25 one are unbelievable warm. This sweater has the right style and price to be a great addition to the winter wardrobe.
-
-
Leopard Print Long Sleeve Midi Dress9
Dresses can be worn in the winter, no matter where in the world a person is located. Pair this cute leopard long-sleeve dress with tights and boots or heels. Or bring it on that tropical getaway.
-
Long Sleeve Button-Down Flannel Top10
Flannels are a laid back way to sty warm but also add style to a look. They're popular in fall but can add warm on top of short-sleeved shirts in the winter and looks great with jeans.
-
-
Turtleneck Rib-Knit T-Shirt11
Turtlenecks never go out of style. They're classy and also cozy, and are perfect for when the temperature drops in the winter. This is a cute look that has endless outfit combinations because it goes so well with most pants.
-
Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt12
Long-sleeve shirts are a staple layering item in winter apparel. This one is only $10 and has nearly perfect reviews.
-
-
Women's Brush Back Cozy High-Rise Slim Fit Skinny Jeans13
High-rise jeans are perfect for winter outfits because there's plenty of room to do "the tuck." They pair well with long sleeve tops and cozy winter sweaters.
Women's Brush Back Cozy High-Rise Slim Fit Skinny Jeans ($30)
-
High-Rise Jeggings14
Jeggings are a great way to stay comfortable in a winter outfit and it's good to break in a good light wash with the white and neutral toned tops and shoes. It's also an outfit that gets all the style of jeans with all the comfortability of leggings.
-
-
Women's Knit Leggings15
These knit leggings are perfect for folks who prefer comfort to more scratchier jean fabric) but it'll keep whoever wears it warm during the winter, too). The black color makes it versatile with any other item.
Women's Knit Leggings ($15)
-
Plus Size Puffer Jacket16
This jacket is nice for layering in the winter and the price is unbeatable at $25. It's great for going out at night or a commute to work.
-
-
Women's Stitch Mixed Oblong Scarf17
This scarf is a beautiful cream color and extra soft. It is a cute addition to an outfit that adds flair but also can help its owner stay warm in a winter outfit.
-
Women's Karissa Sherpa Cuff Boots18
Shoes are an essential part of an outfit and these boots are perfect for winter with its sherpa-lining. See, they're literally made for the season and can withstand the elements.
-
-
Knit Beanie Hats19
Beanies are a must have for the winter weather. They are super warm and complete a winter look.
-
Plaid Brushed Blanket Scarf20
Last but not least, blanket scarfs are one of fashion's biggest gifts. And it's an absolute must have for keeping cozy in the winter.