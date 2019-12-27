5 Random Gadgets That'll Actually Come In Handy



Uncommon Goods

Having the right tools makes a huge difference. Try cooking without a good knife. Try celebrating New Year's Eve without a champagne stopper. Shoes without socks? Coffee beans without a grinder?

See what I mean? We all want to declutter our lives -- especially the kitchen -- but there are tools, even if you don't use them daily, that carry their weight. You'll miss them when they are gone. You'll struggle if you don't have them (when you can't open a can or get the wine out of the bottle, for example).

Here are a few more gadgets that you probably don't have that will come in super handy when you do have them.