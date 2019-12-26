Pregnant Mamas Can Look Hot On NYE -- Just Wear One Of These Great Dresses

You've sorted out a day-to-day wardrobe to get you through this pregnancy, but what are you going to wear for the biggest party night of the year?

You may not be able to swill champagne all night, but you can still look fabulous while holding a mocktail and creating a brand-new human being at the same time. 

It's just a matter of recognizing how amazing that skill is -- and picking up a dress that fits your pregnant form.

Motherhood Maternity has you covered with this sale on maternity dresses. None of them cost more than a couple of glasses of champagne, and unlike a toast, these will be useful right through 2020.

You need one of these!

  • Floor-length and off-the-shoulder

    Motherhood Maternity

    Glam the night away in this off-the-shoulder maxi dress ($41.99). It's a stretch rib knit, so you will be comfy. It shows off lots of shoulder and cleavage, and there is plenty of space to showcase your fantastic jewelry. This is the canvas you need for a glam statement piece. Choose from red or blue.

    You may not be tiny right now -- but you are gorgeous. Own it!

  • A simple surplice dress

    Motherhood Maternity

    Want something you can wear on New Year's Eve and then maybe wear again to brunch or another outing before that baby is born? This versatile and comfy waist-tie, wrap surplice dress ($34.99) will dress up -- with a wrap and jewelry -- all the way to nearly formal. But pair it with some flats and a sweater and it will also serve for work, brunch, or a baby shower.

    It comes in three great colors and it wraps, so you can customize the fit. 

  • A simple gown

    Motherhood Maternity

    A simple maxi dress with a wrap waist and side slits is about as versatile a dress as you can own. Wear this on New Year's Eve with an elegant jacket. Throw it on in the morning to take the kids to school. You can dress it up with heels and jewelry or wear it casual with flats and a sweater. 

    Buy it in black for maximum versatility, or choose one of several great patterns. 

    You will live in this surplice wrap maxi dress and it's on sale for $31.49. Buy three of these and you could probably make it all the way through baby's first year in them.

  • An elegant snake print

    Motherhood Maternity

    This elegant snake print dress from Jessica Simpson ($48.99) will solve your New Year's Eve outfit or any other party you need to go to dilemma while pregnant. It's flattering, has a plunging back and wrap top to ramp up the cuteness factor, and is so comfortable that you will be happy all night long. The long sleeves and maxi length mean you don't need anything else. Just put this dress on and go.

  • A pretty floral

    Motherhood Maternity

    Wear this floral maxi dress ($41.99) to your baby shower. Wear it to New Year's Eve. Wear it to dinner. Wear it in a few months, when you have a baby in tow.

    The people in your life are going to be seeing a lot of this dress because it's the perfect solution for all your events while pregnant and nursing. The pretty plum floral is flattering and elegant, and the length is perfect for boots or flats. The long sleeves mean you don't have to find a sweater. And the side-access nursing panel will let you feed the baby without having to hide. 

    It's easy and pretty. That pattern will hide a lot of baby spills, so you will reach for it often.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

