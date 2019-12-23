8 Toys Every Preschooler Would Be Thrilled To Get This Holiday Season

It’s officially the holiday season, and every parent knows that kids have a singular interest when it comes to the holidays: toys! And, of course, parents want to make sure that the toys they get for their kids are good for them. They should be educational, inspirational, and encourage imagination — but those toys can be harder to find than you might think. Don’t worry, though, we’ve got you covered on perfect toys for preschoolers. Whether your child is obsessed with dinosaurs, loves music, or can’t get enough of cooking toys, we’ve got a suggestion for you! 

  • 1. Little Tikes Tasty Jr. Bake 'n Share Role Play Kitchen and Activity Set

    Target

    If your kiddo always wants to help in the kitchen (but isn’t quite old enough to be trusted around the oven), this role play kitchen is the perfect gift for them. The kitchen has a pretend oven and fridge, more than 40 pieces of food and kitchen accessories, and 3 pretend recipes. And the kitchen adjusts height so it can grow with your child!

    Little Tikes Tasty Jr. Bake 'n Share Role Play Kitchen and Activity Set ($99.99, Target)

  • 2. Kidoozie Foam Pogo Jumper

    Amazon

    Preschoolers have a lot of energy — and during the winter, when it’s too cold to go outside, it can be hard to tire out kids. Luckily, this foam pogo jumper will keep them entertained for hours on and burn off their excess energy! The toy jumper also helps kids build their coordination and dexterity, and encourages an active lifestyle. (And don’t worry, parents, the jumper supports up to 250 pounds, so you can jump, too!)

    Kidoozie Foam Pogo Jumper ($19.99, Amazon)

  • 3. Learning Resources® Pretend & Play® 19-Piece Doctor Set

    Bed Bath & Beyond

    Do you know a kid who loves playing doctor? Encourage their medical aspirations with this 19-piece doctor set. The kit includes everything you need for a full check-up, including a battery-operated stethoscope, a thermometer, a reflex hammer, a blood pressure cuff, and more!

    Learning Resources® Pretend & Play® 19-Piece Doctor Set ($39.99, Bed Bath & Beyond)

  • 4. Play-Doh Stamp 'n Top Pizza Oven Toy

    Target

    What’s better than pizza? Homemade pizza! Let your preschooler make their own pizza with this super fun Play-Doh set. The toy comes complete with 5 play-doh cans and 6 accessories. Using each of the colors, you can make pizza dough, sauce, cheese, and toppings! 

    Play-Doh Stamp 'n Top Pizza Oven Toy ($14.99, Target)

  • 5. Galaxy Slime Starter Pack

    Paper Source

    Kids these days seem to be obsessed with slime — and what’s not to love, it’s gooey, slimy, and messy! If your preschooler loves watching videos of people making slime on YouTube, get them this galaxy slime starter kit. The kit includes pink, purple, and blue glitter glue, and a recipe to create slime right in your own kitchen.

    Galaxy Slime Starter Pack ($15.95, Paper Source)

  • 6. Let's Play House! Dust! Sweep! Mop!

    Melissa & Doug

    When kids hit preschool age, they start wanting to help around the house. They may want to help Dad wash the floors, help Mom cook, or help their older siblings fold laundry — unfortunately, when a little kid “helps,” they often just make a bigger mess. So let them “help” in their own way with this pretend play cleaning kit, complete with a broom, mop, duster, dust pan, brush, and storage stand.

    Let's Play House! Dust! Sweep! Mop! ($29.99, Melissa & Doug)

  • 7. Boxiki Kids Musical Instrument Set

    Walmart

    If your preschooler loves music, they’ll be obsessed with this instrument set. Whether they love listening to music or making their own, they’ll love creating a miniature band with friends and family. This set comes complete with maracas, shaker eggs, wrist bells, a sleigh bell, a triangle, a tambourine, and more. This music set encourages creativity in kids!

    Boxiki Kids Musical Instrument Set ($38.99, Walmart)

  • 8. Little Tikes Mighty Blasters Mighty Bow

    Little Tikes

    If your kid loves toys that fly through the air, they'll love this Mighty Bow! The Mighty Blaster crossbow is easy to use and safe for preschoolers, since the "Power Pods" are super soft. The Mighty Bow has a 12-foot range, which makes it perfect for indoor or outdoor battles.

    Little Tikes Mighty Blasters Mighty Bow ($19.99, Little Tikes)

