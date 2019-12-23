8 Toys Every Preschooler Would Be Thrilled To Get This Holiday Season



Melissa & Doug, Target

It’s officially the holiday season, and every parent knows that kids have a singular interest when it comes to the holidays: toys! And, of course, parents want to make sure that the toys they get for their kids are good for them. They should be educational, inspirational, and encourage imagination — but those toys can be harder to find than you might think. Don’t worry, though, we’ve got you covered on perfect toys for preschoolers. Whether your child is obsessed with dinosaurs, loves music, or can’t get enough of cooking toys, we’ve got a suggestion for you!