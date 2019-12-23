Husband Won't Stop Farting? Buy Him This Not-So-Subtle Deterrent



Etsy

He believes you don't know he's doing it. But you see him do it. You hear it. And then ... you smell it.

Maybe it's funny. Maybe it's not. Of course, you know it's just human -- most people fart between 14 and 23 times per day. But the cultural norm is that we have all agreed to pretend that none of us ever do. With your husband, though, his blasé attitude toward this pretense has reached epic proportions.

You've laughed. You've called him out. You've evacuated the room. And you've pretended nothing happened. You've had time, after all, to try every possible response to his fart bombing.

But have you tried this amazing solution?