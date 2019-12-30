20 Self-Care Items Moms Should Indulge In

Book of the Month
Moms deserve love and relaxation all year, and even though they may some around the holidays, it's still not enough. Honestly, it will never be enough. But after the holidays is a good time for mom to really take some time for herself. She's been busy making sure everyone has a wonderful time during the holidays, and even when the festivities are over, she still has a few days left of the kids home for school break. Even more than time, which we're sure she would love, she could use some self-care. Self-care can take many forms, from the obvious face mask and mani pedi to a movie or date with her partner. But it can also be about forming new habits and routines or setting boundaries. Maybe it's mom's gift to herself, like a cozy new blanket or a plant. Because mom shouldn't have to wait for others to figure out what she needs.
Self-care has been given negative connotations of being frivolous or expensive, but that is not always the case. It really doesn't have to be. Self-care differs depending on the person and it can be as inexpensive or quick as possible. The true goal is to take time for oneself and breathe. To feel good and have a minute to remember she is her own person with wants, needs, interests, and goals. And this is true for working or stay-a-home moms. All people deserve to take care of themselves, be it mental or physical heath through self-care. Thinking about the new year and all the craziness of having the kids home then getting them back into routines, we wanted moms to feel extra refreshed. And we wanted to give them some outlets to do it on their own.
We discussed some classic self-care items, as well as other cozy items. But we also have things that moms with varied interests will appreciate. From water bottles to lavender essential oils to bath bombs and a book subscription. If she has an interest in something, we tried to include it. Click through for ideas on ways to gift some self-care to moms.
Pet-Friendly Plants1
Plants have a calming way about them, and with a subscription service they can be dropped off at mom's door. Bloomscape has different collections to choose from, including pet-friendly plants.
Pet-Friendly Plants ($65, Bloomscape)
Shoot for the Stars Lush Bath Bomb2
Baths are calming and don't cost much. Add a bath bomb, and it can be soothing for the senses and the skin, too. Lush has a bunch for less than $10, including this one, which brings to mind a starry night.
Shoot for the Stars Lush Bath Bomb ($8, Lush)
3-in-1 Aromatherapy Lavender Essential Oil3
Essential oils have different effects, and lavender is one of the scents that is supposed to relieve stress. Bed Bath & Beyond has one in a cute dispenser bottle.
3-in-1 Aromatherapy Lavender Essential Oil ($14, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Strong as Mother Glitter Water Bottle4
Sometimes self-care is sweating out the stress. Give mom a place to fill up her water after a workout. This "strong as a mother" bottle will do the trick.
Strong as a Mother Glitter Water Bottle ($20, TheModArrow/Etsy)
Homesick Candle5
Homesick candles are popular now and for good reason. They have amazing scents that easily fill a room. Mom will love one that reminds her of her home state.
Homesick Candle ($30, Homesick)
Q&A a Day for Moms: A 5-Year Journal6
Reflection and journaling are ways to put life into perspective and keep track of the kids' milestones. With a journal, that's made easy and this one will last five years.
Q&A a Day for Moms: A 5-Year Journal ($13, Amazon)
Fuzzy Robe7
After that warm bath or shower, it can get chilly. Give mom the gift of coziness with a faux-fur fuzzy bathrobe.
Super Soft Faux-Fur Short Wrap Robe ($35, Macy's)
Mario Badescu Healing & Soothing Mask8
It wouldn't be a self-care gift list without a face mask would it? Mario Badescu's line is one of the best in the business and the brand's Healing & Soothing mask will "alleviate dryness while lifting impurities from pores."
Mario Badescu Healing & Soothing Mask ($20, Ulta)
Mrs. Fields Cookie Delivery9
Indulgence sometimes means feeding mom's sweet tooth. Luckily, Mrs. Fields delivers its soft, gooey chocolate chip cookies.
Mrs. Fields Cookie Delivery ($25, Mrs. Fields)
Bright Eyes Sleep Mask Set10
Brighten up the eyes and get a good night's sleep all at once with an eye gel and sleep mask set from Beauty Bio. It's made with no sulfates or harsh chemicals.
Beauty Bio Eye Gels and Sleep Mask Set ($25, Beauty Bio)
Plush Socks11
There is nothing quite as comforting as plush, fuzzy socks on a chilly day (or after a stressful one). Bare Necessities has a pair in three colors for $15.
Plush Socks ($15, Bare Necessities)
The Happiness Project One-Sentence Journal for Mothers12
Moms love their kids, so self-care is sometimes just feeling like she's doing a good job. It's hard to be perfect, but this journal allows moms to capture the moments and milestones of her children in a fast and easy way. We call that a mom hack.
The Happiness Project One-Sentence Journal for Mothers ($17, Penguin Random House)
Book of the Month Subscription13
Getting to the library or bookstore can be hard for a busy mom. The Book of the Month club sends the books directly to mom, and the selections are based on her reading preferences.
Book of the Month Club Three-Month Subscription ($50, Book of the Month Club)
Moraccanoil Restorative Hair Mask14
Faces aren't the only body part that can benefit from a mask. Hair masks are amazing for putting moisture and shine back in hair. According to the Moraccanoil description on Sephora, the product is a "protein-rich, argan-oil-infused hair mask that restores and helps repair dry, weakened hair to improve texture, elasticity, and manageability."
Moraccanoil Restorative Hair Mask ($43, Sephora)
Cozy Huggable Pillow15
Hugging is a form of self-care, and if there is not a human around to share a hug with, a pillow will do. This huggable pillow from Pottery Barn is also super chic, too. Win-win.
Cozy Huggable Pillow ($60, Pottery Barn)
Fuzzy Throw Blanket16
Blankets are safe spaces. They're warm and have a protective quality about them. And they're relatively inexpensive. Target is selling a fuzzy throw for under $15.
Fuzzy Blanket Throw Blanket ($15, Target)
Hatch Rest Sound Machine17
Self-care is the masks and plants and blankets, but it can also be the gift of a good night's sleep. A Hatch Rest Sound machine is app-controlled and plays soothing sounds to lull one to sleep. Mom or baby. Or both.
Hatch Rest Sound Machine ($60, Target)
1-Spray Hand Held Shower Head18
Showers should be relaxing. Make it feel more like a spa with a new shower head, like this handheld one from Home Depot.
1-Spray Hand Held Shower Head ($111, Home Depot)
Triple Leaf Relaxing Tea19
Throwing it back to the basics, in this case, with tea. Tea can be relaxing, as is the case with this herbal blend. It's made with all natural ingredients and herbs, including chamomile and peppermint.
Triple Leaf Relaxing Tea ($24, World Market)
Haverdash Clothing Rental Subscription20
For a lifestyle upgrade, we suggest a clothing subscription, but an affordable one that won't break the bank. Haverdash is that. For less than $60 a month, moms can have access to unlimited rental clothes for work or events.
Haverdash Clothing Rental Subscription ($59, Haverdash)