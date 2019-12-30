20 Self-Care Items Moms Should Indulge In

Image: Book of the Month



Book of the Month Moms deserve love and relaxation all year, and even though they may some around the holidays, it's still not enough. Honestly, it will never be enough. But after the holidays is a good time for mom to really take some time for herself. She's been busy making sure everyone has a wonderful time during the holidays, and even when the festivities are over, she still has a few days left of the kids home for school break. Even more than time, which we're sure she would love, she could use some self-care. Self-care can take many forms, from the obvious face mask and mani pedi to a movie or date with her partner. But it can also be about forming new habits and routines or setting boundaries. Maybe it's mom's gift to herself, like a cozy new blanket or a plant. Because mom shouldn't have to wait for others to figure out what she needs.

Self-care has been given negative connotations of being frivolous or expensive, but that is not always the case. It really doesn't have to be. Self-care differs depending on the person and it can be as inexpensive or quick as possible. The true goal is to take time for oneself and breathe. To feel good and have a minute to remember she is her own person with wants, needs, interests, and goals. And this is true for working or stay-a-home moms. All people deserve to take care of themselves, be it mental or physical heath through self-care. Thinking about the new year and all the craziness of having the kids home then getting them back into routines, we wanted moms to feel extra refreshed. And we wanted to give them some outlets to do it on their own.

We discussed some classic self-care items, as well as other cozy items. But we also have things that moms with varied interests will appreciate. From water bottles to lavender essential oils to bath bombs and a book subscription. If she has an interest in something, we tried to include it. Click through for ideas on ways to gift some self-care to moms.

Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.