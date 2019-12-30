20 Comfy Sweaters To Get Through a Chilly Winter

Winter is a magical time of year for many. There are holidays and a general coziness with snow and chillier weather. It's not ideal to be cold, of course, but a way to combat that is with sweaters. Sweaters are one of fashions best creations as they're one of the pieces of a person's closet that are both functional and fashionable. Plus, they come in different forms. Some are oversized, some are more like blouses and some can even be worn out. As we learned compiling this list, come can have cool patterns, too. We also noticed a trend of both eyelash textured sweaters, which are basically super slightly fuzzy sweaters. And of course, the sherpa trend from fall has not gone away. Sherpas are here to stay and so we made sure to include those, too.
Basically what we're saying is that sweaters are an essential part of a person's closet and there's no limit to how many sweaters a person can have. In fact, sweaters are so important that somehow even ugly sweaters are now a staple. Not sure if they're considered stylish exactly but for parties around this time of year people wear them. For the other times of year, people love wearing sweaters and so we wanted to compile a list that features the latest styles. Again, the important part being that they serve a purpose (coziness) but can look good, too. So what does that mean exactly? It means that there are cardigans, oversized sweaters, lighter shirt-style sweaters and heavy or turtleneck ones. And the best part? There's no limit to how many one can have. Winter tends to feel really long, after all.
Take a look at the styles below and get cups of hot coco ready. These sweaters are great options for going out on the town on a blistery night, heading to work on a cold day, or just cuddling up with a loved one on a snowy day.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Bell Sleeve Knit Sweater1
Knit sweaters are perfect for the winter because they are super soft and warm, but are also breathable. The bell sleeves add a fashionable touch.
Solid Drop Shoulder Bell Sleeve Knit Sweater ($21, SHEIN)
-
Lace-Up Knit Sweater2
This is another sweater that is affordable and soft. The lace-up back gives it a cute style without sacrificing being warm.
Lace-Up Back Knit Sweater ($16, Forever 21)
-
-
Cotton Ragg Sweater3
This sweater is all cotton which means it will be super soft and warm, the two best things to have in one. The color is great and the price is reasonable for an all cotton sweater.
Cotton Ragg Sweater, Marled ($45, L.L. Bean)
-
Slouchy Turtleneck Sweater4
This sweater looks super comfortable and the turtleneck is perfect for extra chilly weather. Not to mention, this sweater has an average rating of 4.8/5 from over 300 customers.
Slouchy Turtleneck Sweater for Women ($40, Old Navy)
-
-
AE Oversized Softest Crew Neck Sweater5
Oversized sweaters mean more room for coziness. For just $23 from AE, it's an affordable find that can be worn with jeans or leggings.
AE Oversized Softest Crew Neck Sweater ($23, American Eagle)
-
Crew-Neck Eyelash Sweater6
It wouldn't be a sweater list without a fuzzy one. The texture elevates an every day sweater to something that can go great with almost any outfit.
Crew-Neck Eyelash Sweater for Women ($35, Old Navy)
-
-
Signature Cotton Fisherman Cardigan7
This classic "fisherman cardigan" style is the perfect sweater to treat oneself on this winter. The beige color is beautiful and the material is extra soft.
Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater, Short Cardigan ($109, L.L. Bean)
-
Vans Kirk Polar Fleece Half Zip Sweatshirt8
Vans is a great brand that is in style with shoes, but that doesn't mean they can't make cozy sweaters, too. This sweater is warm, unique, and shows a great sense in style.
Vans Kirk Polar Fleece Half Zip Sweatshirt ($37, Pac Sun)
-
-
Soft-Brushed Plus-Size Sweater9
This "soft-brushed shaker-stitch" sweater goes perfect with almost any bottoms and looks warm and cozy. It also comes in 9 different colors so the options are open.
Soft-Brushed Shaker-Stitch Plus-Size Sweater ($34, Old Navy)
-
Grid Drop Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater10
For a sweater that's more of a stylish top, this grid neck turtleneck is the choice to beat. It is very surprising that is only costs $23.
Grid Drop Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater ($23, SHEIN)
-
-
Plaid Wrap Cardigan11
This is a beautiful winter look. The plaid style in itself just looks blanket-level cozy and it can certainly keep anyone warm all winter long.
Plaid Wrap Cardigan ($49, Venus)
-
AE Fuzzy Sherpa Pullover Hoodie12
If being warm and cozy and in-style is the goal, then a sherpa sweater is the answer. This one goes the extra mile by being a pullover with a hood.
AE Fuzzy Sherpa Pullover Hoodie ($25, American Eagle)
-
-
Cozy Sherpa Reversible Jacket13
This is definitely a "treat-yo-self" sweater. The warmth and style are there, but if pullover isn't one's top pick, this zip-up reversible jacket is a versatile option.
Cozy Sherpa Reversible Jacket ($138, Athleta)
-
Block Teddy Hoodie14
This sweater is super cute and unique with its split color style. But the most amazing thing is it has nearly perfect reviews from over 1900 people. At just $15, is there even a reason not to buy it?
SHEIN Color Block Teddy Hoodie ($15, SHEIN)
-
-
After Dark Reflective Graphic Sweatshirt15
Sweaters don't always have to be big or fuzzy or fluffy. Vans has a laid back pullover sweater in gray.
After Dark Reflective Graphic Sweatshirt ($42 Nordstrom)
-
Geo Print Sweater16
Yes, patterns work for sweaters, too, and this sweater is unique in a beautiful way! It is only $15, which is 50% off the usual price.
Geo Print Sweater ($15, Forever 21)
-
-
Cut-And-Sew Oversized Sweater17
These colors are perfect for winter and make for a super cute sweater pattern. The oversized part makes it extra cozy.
SHEIN Plus Cut-And-Sew Oversized Sweater ($27, SHEIN)
-
Softly Structured Knit Tunic18
Tunics are in the sweater family and they're a great way to stay warm while indoors. It's $100 price tag means the quality will be amazing and it'll last for reasons to come.
Softly Structured Knit Tunic ($100, Nordstrom)
-
-
White Eyelash Knit Sweater19
For those really into the fuzzy sweater trend, this Lulus style takes the case. It turns winter from a daily struggle to a daily snuggle.
Daily Snuggle White Eyelash Knit Sweater ($54, Lulus)
-
Pattern Crewneck Sweater20
This pattern is just perfect for winter and its a sweater without the bulk. The color is very nice as well.
Pattern Crewneck Sweater ($40, Venus)