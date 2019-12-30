20 Comfy Sweaters To Get Through a Chilly Winter

Winter is a magical time of year for many. There are holidays and a general coziness with snow and chillier weather. It's not ideal to be cold, of course, but a way to combat that is with sweaters. Sweaters are one of fashions best creations as they're one of the pieces of a person's closet that are both functional and fashionable. Plus, they come in different forms. Some are oversized, some are more like blouses and some can even be worn out. As we learned compiling this list, come can have cool patterns, too. We also noticed a trend of both eyelash textured sweaters, which are basically super slightly fuzzy sweaters. And of course, the sherpa trend from fall has not gone away. Sherpas are here to stay and so we made sure to include those, too.

Basically what we're saying is that sweaters are an essential part of a person's closet and there's no limit to how many sweaters a person can have. In fact, sweaters are so important that somehow even ugly sweaters are now a staple. Not sure if they're considered stylish exactly but for parties around this time of year people wear them. For the other times of year, people love wearing sweaters and so we wanted to compile a list that features the latest styles. Again, the important part being that they serve a purpose (coziness) but can look good, too. So what does that mean exactly? It means that there are cardigans, oversized sweaters, lighter shirt-style sweaters and heavy or turtleneck ones. And the best part? There's no limit to how many one can have. Winter tends to feel really long, after all.

Take a look at the styles below and get cups of hot coco ready. These sweaters are great options for going out on the town on a blistery night, heading to work on a cold day, or just cuddling up with a loved one on a snowy day.

