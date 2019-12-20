Everyone's Favorite Swimsuit Comes in Leopard Print in Time for Resort Season



Summersalt

Winter vacation in the sun? This is a good news, bad news situation, right? Obviously lying around on the beach when everyone back home is bundling up is an amazing treat. But before you get there, you need to buy a swimsuit -- in the dead of winter.

Not just in the dead of winter but immediately after the holiday food blitz. This is an undertaking that could take hours, involve nasty dressing-room lighting, and call into question your typically bullet-proof self-esteem. Wearing a swimsuit in a warm ocean is delightful. Swimsuit shopping is the worst!

That's why we did it for you. We found the cutest leopard-print suits! Put back the black. These are way more fun.