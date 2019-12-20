Everyone's Favorite Swimsuit Comes in Leopard Print in Time for Resort Season

Summersalt
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop

leopard one piece bathing suit
Summersalt

Winter vacation in the sun? This is a good news, bad news situation, right? Obviously lying around on the beach when everyone back home is bundling up is an amazing treat. But before you get there, you need to buy a swimsuit -- in the dead of winter. 

Not just in the dead of winter but immediately after the holiday food blitz. This is an undertaking that could take hours, involve nasty dressing-room lighting, and call into question your typically bullet-proof self-esteem. Wearing a swimsuit in a warm ocean is delightful. Swimsuit shopping is the worst!

That's why we did it for you. We found the cutest leopard-print suits! Put back the black. These are way more fun.

  • Frisky and fun leopard tank

    Summersalt

    This one-piece, scoop-back tank suit is flattering and in a fun leopard print. It's perfect for vacation wear. 

    "I was going on vacation and looking for a cute one piece that wasn't black," Megan B. wrote in the reviews of the Voyager ($95). "I saw this and after searching for the same thing (just at a cheaper price point) I couldn't get this one out of my mind. I love the print, the size guide was spot on, and the coverage was in all the right places and kept me feeling sexy."

    • Advertisement

  • Cute as a leopard kitten bikini top

    Summersalt

    Here's a bra-style triangle bikini top ($50) that will maximize your tan, look great under an airy cover-up when you go from the beach to the hotel bar, and make you feel frisky in the sun. 

    Adjustable straps and a secure back closure keep the girls covered and you from constantly tugging at straps. The structured band along the bottom prevents riding up.

    Best part? This is so cute!

  • A clever one-piece that does everything you want

    Summersalt

    The creation of the Marina ($95) suit involves clever diagonal seaming designed to flatter your form. It has adjustable straps so you can customize the fit. The built-in cups give you the support you need. Reviewers agree: The result are super flattering.

    "I'm a curvy girl," wrote Claire V. "And I spent the summer nannying. I needed something cute and fun while still offering support and this fit the bill!"

    "I’m super self conscious about multiple areas since having my babies," wrote Lilynne L. "This is such a flattering suit. I have received many compliments on it!"

    "The cut and pattern of the suit is so flattering," Candice F. commented. "I have never felt so good wearing a swimsuit before!"

  • Add a palazzo pant, and it's an outfit

    Summersalt

    You could wrap a towel around your waist to go to and from the beach or pool. But you could also do better than that. Add this Perfect Palazzo ($80) pant to your resort wear, and transform your swimsuit into an elegant outfit you can wear to dinner.

    These are adorable in this leopard print. Or you could pair them with the triangle top or tank and wear the pants in black to tone down the animal look. These pants are terrific and packable. They come in five versatile colors. 

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement