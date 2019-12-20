20 Thoughtful, But Cheap, Gifts to Give Co-Workers

etsy
Christmas and the holiday time is usually wild. Whether we have long or short lists of people to buy for, it can get crazy heading to stores or shopping online. Then just when a busy mom thinks it's all over, it may not be. Because many folks work closely with their co-workers, they may want to get them a gift to show their appreciation. There are lots of times co-workers are hard to deal with, but when they're good, they're great. That said, work is work, so unless this person, or the team, are one step from being blood relatives, it's OK to make the gifts meaningful but thrifty. And by thrifty we mean cheap (not in quality but in terms of spending). After buying gifts for family and friends, the budget may be tight by the time we think about our co-workers. Plus, things can add up with teams of more than one or two people.
In light of that, we found some inexpensive but easy gifts to show workers they're cared for. Plus, gifts for colleagues don't have to be super elaborate. It can be something that lets them know we're thinking of them. It can even be both useful and speak to their interests. The cat paper clips for the feline lover at work we found and shared below are an example of that. There's also tons of opportunities in the style department to gift to colleagues, like cuff links and tie clips to an array of knickknacks to have them show off on their desk. If they're into succulents, surely they'll appreciate having some to look at and decorate their work space with. Another co-worker gift hack? Food. This one is fun because people love free food. And one can get a lot of it for not much money. So whether the gift is small or big, colleagues will enjoy that someone thought of them this holiday season and have a "thank you" for working so hard during the year.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Mini Drawstring Flap Backpack1
This is an extra stylish and useful gift, especially for a co-worker who brings a lot of things to work and commutes on public transpiration.
Mini Drawstring Flap Backpack - Wild Fable ($20, Target)
-
Personalized Christmas Mason Jar Glass2
Co-workers go out for drinks all the time. Give co-workers their own set of mugs to toast with. Because Nothing says thoughtful like a personalized cup with Christmas goodies on it.
Personalized Christmas Mason Jar Glass ($17, Personalization Mall)
-
-
Personalized Money Clip3
Money clips are small but useful when it comes to keeping the essentials in one place. Co-workers will definitely appreciate it. After all, we go to work to make money.
Personalized Money Clip ($13, CaddyBayCollection/Etsy)
-
Sam's Choice European Cookies, 26.4 oz4
Cookies are usually a safe bet to be a great gift. These look absolutely delicious and are only $10 for a tin.
Sam's Choice European Cookies, 26.4 oz ($10, Walmart)
-
-
Personalized Engraved Wood Ballpoint Pen5
Pens are definitely well-utilized in the workplace, and these come personalized. The wood and engraving look clean and professional.
Personalized Engraved Wood Ballpoint Pen ($25, TexansEngraving/Etsy)
-
Camp socks6
Socks are another tried and true gift. These look so warm (and won't break the bank at $7, should there be more than one purchased.)
Camp socks ($7, J. Crew)
-
-
Custom Notepad7
This notepad has a thoughtful touch with the chance to add a custom image or message to it. It is a wonderful gift for that co-worker who is always taking notes.
Custom 5.5" x 6" Notepad ($10, Zazzle)
-
Monogrammed Cuff Links8
Cuffl inks are a thoughtful gift that can actually be worn in a business professional work environment. They are a great gift for a boss who is always in his best suit.
Monogrammed Cufflinks with Initials (from $17, DaniqueTrends/Etsy)
-
-
Cat Paper Clips9
This gift is absolutely perfect for all the cat-loving (or owning) co-workers. The good news is that they're actually real paper clips to use, too.
Cat Paper Clips ($10, Amazon)
-
UO Waffle Beanie10
With a beanie, it's possible to pick a color that best fits the recipient's style, whether that's classic or funky. The best part is that these are from Urban Outfitters but only run $15 a piece.
UO Waffle Beanie ($15, Urban Outfitters)
-
-
Personalized Men's Classic Wood Tie Clip11
This is another classic gift for a person who wears a tie most days. This tie clip is classy, affordable, and personalized.
Personalized Men's Classic Wood Tie Clip ($15, TealsPrairie/Etsy)
-
Terrarium Candle12
Succelents are all the rage, as are candles (though they never really weren't the rage?). Anyway, they make a cute gift to put on a desk at work or at home.
Terrarium Candle ($25, Uncommon Goods)
-
-
Insulated Travel Mug13
This mug is super useful and can be used for hot or cold beverages, which in a co-workers case likely means coffee. It is top quality at a great price.
Contigo 24 oz Autoseal West Loop Vacuum Insulated Travel Mug ($15, Walmart)
-
Modern Mousepad14
Mousepads are a fun way to personalize a work space. This mousepad is made from wool felt and must feel absolutely cozy. It is available in more than 20 colors to match any co-worker's desk style.
Mouse Pad Mat Cute Modern Mousepad Wool Felt ($15, feltplanet/Etsy)
-
-
Pencil Cup With Phone Stand15
Pencil cups are a classic desk accessory, but this one is updated with a slot to hold a smartphone. Co-workers will have a place to put their phone and their pens, and the wood looks classy on a desk.
Pencil Cup with Phone Stand Brown - Threshold ($9, Target)
-
Because Work Stemless Wine Glass16No matter how great a job is, we all get a little stressed out sometimes. This gift is humorous and a good pick for wine lovers.
Because Work Stemless Wine Glass ($9, JenniferCraftCorner/Etsy)
-
-
Hatch Notebook17
Technology has most of us typing these days, but it's always a good idea to put pen to paper sometimes. Hatch notebooks are top quality and make for a thoughtful gift for a co-worker.
Hatch Notebook - Idea Journal, Project Planner & Personal Organizer ($25, Amazon)
-
Burt's Bees Essential Everyday Holiday Gift Set18
Anyone at work ever complain about chapped lips or rough hands? Solve that problem by gifting them a Burt's Bees kit. It comes with hand lotion, lip balm, and more for a quick dry-hand fix.
Burt's Bees Essential Everyday Holiday Gift Set ($10, Walmart)
-
-
Succulent Christmas Gift Box19
By giving the gift of a succulent box, particularly this one, 89 cents gets contributed to One Tree Planted. It helps the planet and also looks good on a desk.
Christmas Gift Box - 1 Succulent ($18, Succulents Box)
-
Someecards Calendar20
Someecards have a funny way of making the mundane laughable. Give that gift to a co-worker in the form of a Someecards mini wall calendar, with each month showing a funny Someecard illustration.
Someecards Calendar ($8, Calendars.com)