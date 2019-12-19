Why Is 2020 Going To Be the Best Year? There'll Finally Be a Baby Yoda Plushie



Target

Baby Yoda has taken over the internet. He has evoked awwws from every generation standing. He's the cutest thing since kittens. "The Child" bounced into public awareness on November 12, 2019, via Disney+ and was immediately the darling of memes, media, and The Mandalorian. He's cute. He came as a complete surprise to the world. And he is adored by the masses. (That's us.)

In a time of conflict, division, and fear, we can all agree: The Child is adorable. We like.

We know he will bring great things. Will he be our savior from all the anger and lies? That remains to be seen. What we do know is that he's cute. He's familiar. He's wise. The Hollywood Reporter called him "a Dalai Lama in toddler form."

Unusual for a being so popular, though, is that he does not exist outside of the "celluloid" of the big screen.

But that's about to change. There's a Baby Yoda plushie coming!