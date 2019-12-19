Why Is 2020 Going To Be the Best Year? There'll Finally Be a Baby Yoda Plushie

Baby Yoda has taken over the internet. He has evoked awwws from every generation standing. He's the cutest thing since kittens. "The Child" bounced into public awareness on November 12, 2019, via Disney+ and was immediately the darling of memes, media, and The Mandalorian. He's cute. He came as a complete surprise to the world. And he is adored by the masses. (That's us.)

In a time of conflict, division, and fear, we can all agree: The Child is adorable. We like.

We know he will bring great things. Will he be our savior from all the anger and lies? That remains to be seen. What we do know is that he's cute. He's familiar. He's wise. The Hollywood Reporter called him "a Dalai Lama in toddler form."

Unusual for a being so popular, though, is that he does not exist outside of the "celluloid" of the big screen.

But that's about to change. There's a Baby Yoda plushie coming!

  • You can order yours now.

    Target

    He's so familiar, this baby Yoda. Exactly what you'd expect Yoda to have looked like as a tot. Obviously, you want one for a pet. You are a human. This urge cannot be helped.

    So here's the deal: You can order yours right now. He's 11 inches tall. He's soft and huggable. He comes in a crib that looks like the one in The Mandalorian. He's $24.99.

  • When will he actually arrive?

    Target

    Like all things having to do with acquiring a child, though, there is a waiting period. The Child is on preorder. He will be released on April 1, 2020. Yes, on April Fool's Day. We believe this is a coincidence or maybe a mnemonic and not a prank. And honestly, we don't care. Getting caught up in the hype over this adorable plushie character is not the worst thing you could do.

  • How many do you need?

    Target

    If you want more than two of these, you will have to get clever. Target has set a limit of two for this preorder of Star Wars The Child 11" Plush. If you have more than two kids who need one of these, you probably have schemes for getting around this.

  • He comes in a cradle. So cute!

    Target

    Where does this Baby Yoda sleep when he isn't being cuddled by your Star Wars-obsessed offspring? In a cradle that looks much like the one used by The Child in The Mandalorian, of course. It just keeps getting cuter. Don't forget to order yours now.

