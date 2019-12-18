Last-Minute Shopping? Here's the Latest Parents Can Order Online From Favorite Stores

We are down to the wire now when it comes to shopping online and still getting your gifts on time. Down to the wire is thrilling. Going past the wire, though? That's a disaster. 

That wire, though. Where is it? It moves all over depending on where you shop. What's the latest you can order and still be sure your gifts arrive, ready to be wrapped and put under the tree on Christmas Eve?

We did the math, sorted the deadlines, and put together a 411 for procrastinators. Whether you shop at Target, Walmart, Amazon, Kohl's, or Macy's, here are your deadlines. (And some gift ideas.)

  • Get a Kohl's gift in two hours.

    Kohl's

    Kohl's has a lot of retail stores out there in the world. And that gives the merchant a last-minute advantage. Even if you can't handle the Christmas carols being piped overhead, the impulse-buy displays, and the crowds of cattle-eyed shoppers, you can buy online and pick up your order two hours later at the store. 

    If you want it shipped to you, though, you have to order by tonight (December 18) by midnight.

    There is an enormous sale going on there, right now. 

    This Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch would make a great gift for all your health-conscious friends (and self). It's a terrific smartwatch that will track steps, notify you of calls and messages, and keep you on track. It's normally $159.99. On sale here for $99.

  • Target has the last-minute tech you need on sale.

    Target

    Everyone on your list wants tech. And you have been holding off till the last minute, hoping for a windfall or a sale. Target has that sale. 

    Whether you want a Chromebook ($179.99 on sale) or Apple AirPods (on sale for $169.99) or a new phone, tablet, or computer, there is something here for a price that will surprise you. 

    Order by midnight on December 20 to get it delivered by Christmas Eve. Or order online and pick up in the store if you are really cutting it close.

  • Walmart has the time -- and the video games -- you need.

    Walmart

    Walmart is selling video games and consoles at bargain prices, right now. And the retailer will let you order online until 11 a.m. Pacific on December 22 and still get your gift to you by Christmas Eve. 

    If you've got serious gamers in the house, they have probably been asking for the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console. It's $100 off at Walmart. But those are going fast, so hurry.

  • Macy's has great deals on wardrobe staples.

    Macy's
    At Macy's, you can order right up till midnight on December 22 and still get your gifts delivered by Christmas Eve. You've got this!
    Know someone who needs a new coat? Those are on a massive sale. This sweet DKNY faux-fur trimmed coat is in the 60% off Deal of the Day sale there today and is only $109.99. That's $165 off.

  • Amazon is a procrastinator's dream.

    Amazon

    Amazon lets you really take it right down to the wire, if you are a Prime member. You can order right up until the 23rd and still get tens of thousands of items delivered free (most other merchants charge for shipping if you leave it this late) by Christmas Eve.

    And here's a great gift idea that will not only save you money but let your family do video calls all year long (among other things): The Echo Show 5. It's on sale for $59.99 (normally $89.99). Or get two for $89.99 by using the code SHOW52PK.

