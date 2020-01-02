10 Things That Will Make Moms Happy Under $10

Amazon/Target
When it comes to choosing gifts for moms, whether it's the holidays or Mother's Day, spouses and kids are often exasperated. They have no idea what to get mom, partly because mom really doesn't ever talk about what she needs or wants. And while flowers, chocolate, and kiddie coupons are great, what do moms really want?
Time.
The gift of having "permission" to take time for herself is immeasurable to a woman who often gives it all away to the ones she loves most. The gift of time doesn't have to cost a fortune, either. No mom expects her children or husband to put her up in a fancy hotel for the weekend (though, admittedly that'd be nice) ... what she wants is a few moments to herself to collect her thoughts, enjoy her surroundings, and take care of herself.
How can spouses and kids give such a gift? By taking a look at all of the small things that could make that possible. For instance, gifting her a pair of cozy, fluffy slippers gives her permission to bask in comfort. A meditation journal could inspire her to take a few minutes each day to get in tune with her needs and desires. Giving the gift of time doesn't have to be insanely expensive or even that lavish. We've pulled together 10 items under $10 that are sure to brighten mom's day and give her the break she absolutely deserves.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
Starbucks Gift Card1
A tasty drink can totally change a mom's morning. This thoughtful treat is the perfect way to make sure mom starts her day with a smile.
Starbucks Gift Card ($10, Starbucks)
'Chill' Roll-On Essential Oil2
Working moms don't have a lot of room to add "me-time" to their calendars, and it can be really hard to get a zen minute to herself. A little essential oil roll-on -- perfect for taking a momentary breath in her office -- might be the gift that just keeps on giving.
"Chill" Roll-On ($10, Amazon)
'Drinking Animals Coloring Book'3
Coloring isn't just for kids. This hysterical coloring book is great for mamas who enjoy their wine. It encourages them to unplug a bit and have some fun.
Drinking Animals Coloring Book ($10, Amazon)
Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish4
Moms may not have the time or money to indulge in a fancy manicure, but that doesn't mean she can't have one at home. A simple bottle of nail polish says, "Hey, spend some time on YOU," and that's really all we could ask for.
Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish ($2, Target)
'Start Where You Are: A Journal for Self-Exploration'5
After having kids and getting caught up in life, it's pretty easy for moms to disconnect with themselves. This journal helps bridge that gap, and mom will totally love stealing a few minutes to clear her head.
Start Where You Are: A Journal for Self-Exploration ($10, Amazon)
Que Bella Relaxing Lavender Mud Face Mask6
These little masks feel like heaven to a stressed-out soul. Sit quietly with one of these on, and troubles will melt away. How could that not make mom happy?
Que Bella Relaxing Lavender Mud Face Mask ($2, Target)
Wine Tumbler7
If mama is a wine drinker, she will love this. It keeps wine chilled and delicious, and is perfect for letting mama slip out on the deck in the evening without her neighbors judging her.
Wine Tumbler ($10, Amazon)
Dearfoam Cozy Slippers8
Perhaps a spa day is out of reach, but an at-home spa day can be a regular occurrence with some fluffy, comfy slippers. Make sure she kicks her feet up after a long day with these comfy, cloudlike little dreams.
Dearfoam Cozy Slippers ($9, Walmart)
Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Detox Set9
Tired mamas will be so happy with this little purchase. Designed to reduce facial puffiness and provide a gentle face massage in the process, these rollers are truly sent from heaven.
Jade Roller and Gua Sha Skin Detox Set ($9, Amazon)
Tara's All Natural Handcrafted Gourmet Original Madagascar Vanilla Caramel10
OK, OK. It might be candy, but it's fancy candy. And who doesn't like taking a minute to indulge in deliciousness?
Tara's All-Natural Handcrafted Gourmet Original Madagascar Vanilla Caramel ($8, Amazon)