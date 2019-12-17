Pump Up Everybody's Kicks With These Last-Minute Holiday Deals

Shoes are the perfect gift for everyone in your family. Everyone needs new shoes at some point. Shoes tend to be an expensive item that people hesitate to buy for themselves. But mostly, any gift that your recipient wears or touches every day is a great gift. Every time they put that awesome pair of shoes on, they will be reminded that you splurged on them and got them the shoes they wanted.

Crappy shoes won't do it, though. And that means, in order to pull this gift off, you have to tap all your ninja deal-seeking skills. 

That's why we found you this last-minute gifting sale at Zappos. It has the shoes they want, not the version of that shoe you can afford. But the prices are completely doable. 

  • Is there anyone who doesn't want this pair of Uggs?

    Zappos

    This is the classic Ugg style that launched a million knockoffs. But you don't have to buy the knockoff this time. You can get the real deal. This classic Ugg style is on sale so hard in this last-minute Zappos event that it's priced to compete with the knockoffs.

    Normally this pair is $199.95. Ouch! That is out of the question in our book! But in this sale? $64.99. That's well within striking distance! Snap these up while they're still there.

  • Get everyone classy slippers for a fraction of the price.

    Zappos

    A good pair of slippers is a thing you don't know you need until you have them on your feet. Then you wonder what you could possibly have been thinking by trying to go barefoot or believing that you were content with slipper socks. 

    Step into this fuzzy, warm pair of Deer Stags designed for icy Nordic regions and your winter will be immediately transformed. They come in 10 colors, so you could give a different pair to everyone on your list. These are normally $40. On sale for $24.99.

  • A great pair of running shoes at half price

    Zappos

    Beautiful enough to wear as your go-to athleisure shoes. Technical enough to run in. Available in so many colors you could get a pair for all the women on your list, and none of you would have to look like you were doing twinsies.

    These Nike Free RN 2018 running shoes are on sale for $44.99. Normally they are $100! Do it!

  • Every kid over 10 wants a pair of these.

    Zappos

    In the youth set, "Vans" is almost synonymous with "shoes." It's what they mean when they say they want new shoes. 

    They aren't wrong. These slip-ons are comfy, are easy to step into, look good with everything, and don't require you to own a pair of shoes for every activity -- or even socks. Put them on your feet and you go. That's it. That they come in hundreds of colors and textures is just gravy. 

    Go wild. Go tame. There is a pair of Vans in this sale for every taste. Some of them are going for an amazing price. This wild pair, for example, is $29.99.  Score some points with the Vans set and set someone up with a new pair of "shoes."

  • Converse cuteness overload

    Zappos

    Is there a baby or toddler somewhere on your gifting list? Everyone will love you if you give that baby a pair of these, because a tiny foot in a pair of Chuck Taylors is a thing no one can resist. 

    They are on sale for only $16.50. For a pair of shoes that someone will hang from a rear-view mirror until that baby has a baby who needs shoes? A bargain at twice the price.

