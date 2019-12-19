20 Last Minute Gift Ideas That Should Get Here By Christmas

Man Crates
Last-minute shopping happens to the best of us. One minute it's Thanksgiving and people are starting to put up holiday decorations and then one blinks and boom: It's Christmas. This isn't bad in and of itself as the holiday itself is great. But this is a stressful situation to be in when the big day is almost here and gifts have yet to be bought. Or if gifts are bought, but not everyone on the list is accounted for. Wanted to get a gift for a busy or new mom friend? Or one that is ironically a stress-reliever for an anxious family member? Crud. Online shopping is the seemingly easiest route, because who wants to run out to the stores and face other last-minute crowds. The problem is...will the product ship in time to make Christmas Eve or morning? Do not fret, friends. We did some research and found the retailers, and gift ideas, that will still arrive in time for the holiday.
Those stores include biggies like Nordstrom, Walmart, and Target. They can pretty much cover the bases of interests as far as gifts go. And we've included interesting options below. But smaller retailers also are being friendly to last-minute shoppers, too, thank the heavens. Meaning, there are still really cool and unique gifts out there ready to be gifted. We just helped out finding them, and quick. While they're available to buy and arrive by Christmas Eve now, the purchases should happen ASAP. A lot of delivery cut-offs are Thursday, December 19, or Friday, December 20. Of course, there's always a Plan B and Plan C. We included gift ideas that can be in a store or that can be done any time leading up to Christmas. For example, a voucher for iFLY indoor skydiving can be purchased any time online.
Take a look at the last-minute gifts below and get to buying! The finish line is so close.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board1
Wine, cheese and nuts are always a good idea and there's still time to make someone's hosting dreams come true with one that swivels. Uncommon Goods has an expedited shipping option.
Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board ($85, Uncommon Goods)
-
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)2
The Echo Dot is one of the top tech items this holiday season that people want. it can read the news, play podcasts, music and more. Luckily, Amazon is able to ship it out before Christmas Day.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) ($25, Amazon)
-
-
Conair Unbound Cordless Titanium Curling Iron3
Last-minute beauty? No one will know. The Conair Cordless Curling Iron from Bed Bath and Beyond must be ordered by 4 p.m. on December 19 in order to arrive by Christmas Eve, December 24.
Conair Unbound Cordless Titanium Curling Iron ($70, Bed Bath and Beyond)
-
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Instant Camera4
Polaroid cameras are all the rage among normal folk and VSCO girls alike. Walmart has them in stock for two-day delivery.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Instant Camera ($49, Walmart)
-
-
Oral-B 7000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush5
Sometimes people want products that will give them a cleaner, brighter smile. That's possible with an Oral-B Electric Toothbrush, which is also available for two-day shipping.
Oral-B 7000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush ($120, Walmart)
-
The Ordinary Buffet + Copper Peptides 1%6
Speaking of grooming, The Ordinary is a big name is skincare and it's possible to get the brand's Buffet + Copper Peptides serum by Christmas. Nordstrom even promises on the page that certain sizes will be available.
The Ordinary Buffet + Copper Peptides 1% ($29, Nordstrom)
-
-
The North Face Jim Beanie7
It's never too late to have a warm, cozy hat and The North Face is the best it gets. Nordstrom says iterations of this product will be delivered by Christmas Eve.
The North Face Jim Beanie ($26, Nordstrom)
-
KitchenAid Artisan 5 qt. Stand Mixer8
KitchenAids are one of those gifts that never go out of style. Because who doesn't want one of these to bake with? Bed Bath and Beyond promises Christmas Eve arrival if purchased by December 19 at 4 p.m.
KitchenAid Artisan 5 qt. Stand Mixer ($280, Bed, Bath and Beyond)
-
-
Charlotte Tilberry Starry Eyes to Hypnotize Eyeshadow Palette9
Folks shopping for beauty lovers last-minute won't be disappointed. The Charlotte Tilberry Starry Eyes to Hypnotize eyeshadow palette is available now for delivery by Christmas Eve.
Charlotte Tilberry Starry Eyes to Hypnotize Eyeshadow Palette ($75, Nordstrom)
-
Oblio Wireless Charger & UV Cleaner10
This gift is perfect for people who enjoy getting, or giving, unique and useful gifts. This is a wireless charger that also cleans the phone, too. Available for arrival by Christmas.
Oblio Wireless Charger & UV Cleaner ($80, Nordstrom)
-
-
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag11
Lots of people travel and having a quality and spacious bag makes it that much easier. This stylish Herschel Supply Co duffle is set to be in Santa's sleigh.
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag ($90, Nordstrom)
-
Whiskey Appreciation Crate12
Fans of spirits will go gaga over this Man Crates Whiskey Appreciation Crate. The best part is that its made to be a Christmas gift, and will arrive by Christmas Eve for personalized orders made on December 19 and non-personalized orders made on December 20.
Whiskey Appreciation Crate ($160, Man Crates)
-
-
Personalized Booze Infused Truffle Shaker13
For a less involved alcohol-related gift, this booze-infused truffle shaker is classy and can come personalized. Order by December 19 to get a personalized one by Christmas Eve.
Personalized Booze Infused Truffle Shaker ($35, Man Crate)
-
Winc Wine Gift Subscription or Giftcard14
Don't want to worry about shipping but still want a physical gift? It's possible with a Winc wine subscription box. Each month, gift sets of wine or wine and snacks will be delivered.
Winc Wine Gift Subscription ($100, Winc)
-
-
iFLY Indoor Skydiving15
iFLY is another amazing last-minute gift that is still super adventurous. Booking can be done online and for gift voucher holders can be redeemed any day but Saturday.
iFLY Indoor Skydiving ($99 Gift Package for Two, iFLY)
-
Digital Dog Painting16
Another cool gift that's possible in a short amount of time is a digital Etsy dog painting. The artist draws or paints the photo of the animal and then sends a digital version of the photo which can arrive much quicker than mailing a physical copy.
Digital Dog Painting ($22.50, Etsy)
-
-
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case17
Airpods are the bees knees these days and it's still possible to get them in time for Christmas. Target has a set with a wired charging case along with free guaranteed delivery on orders placed on December 20 by 1 p.m.
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case ($145, Target)
-
Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer18
Some folks on Instagram have been testing out a version of a hair dryer styler and now Target has one ready to go. Same rules go: Order by December 20 to receive the package by Christmas Eve.
Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer ($42, Target)
-
-
Hustle Juice Mug19
Never underestimate the joy a funny mug saying can do. This "Hustle Juice" mug can arrive in no time.
16oz Stoneware Hustle Juice Mug ($5, Target)
-
MILK Assorted Cookies20
We couldn't forget the sweet tooth folks out there! MILK is shipping their assorted cookie boxes in two-day but it suggests ordering for December 21 just in case.
MILK Assorted Cookies ($20, MILK)