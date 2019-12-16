For Less Than 24 Hours, Save 55% on Select L.O.L. Dolls

Your search is over. Not only did you find the L.O.L. Surprise Dolls that are on the must-have list of someone small and dear to you, but you found an amazing package of them at a bargain price. 

They are marked down during this Amazon sale for only 24 hours, though, and the clock is ticking on that, so don't procrastinate. Get out a mouse, log into your Amazon account, and get this done ASAP.

These are an Amazon Deal of the Day, and when it's over, they will double in price. You do not want to miss this!

  • Winter Disco Surprise

    Amazon

    Half the fun of the L.O.L. Surprise dolls is the unboxing. They come with "surprises." In the case of this L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise Includes O.M.G. Fashion Doll, more than 60 of them. And they are wrapped up in a glittery box you can put right under the tree.

    This package is an Amazon exclusive that's linked to an Amazon Prime L.O.L. Surprise winter disco movie. It's on sale for another few hours for $49.99, down from $89.99. 

    Someone you adore will be thrilled with this entire experience.

  • It's a really big surprise!

    Amazon

    There is a reason this package is normally $89: It's fully loaded! Of course there is the disco-themed full-size L.O.L. Surprise doll. There is also one (anatomically correct) boy doll, a pet, and a little sister. And all of them come with accessories and fashion ensembles to suit their disco tendencies. The young one who asked for an L.O.L. Surprise doll will be thrilled -- and be very quickly dressed up and ready to dance the night away.

  • Movie watching cuteness overload

    Amazon

    This entourage in a box is loaded with so much cuteness that not only will your child be thrilled but your camera will also be filled with cuteness. 

    After she opens it and gets to know everyone, they can all sit down and watch the included Amazon's L.O.L. Surprise! winter disco movie on Amazon Prime Video. Make them popcorn, put shorts on that anatomically correct boy, do a photo shoot, and let your little one watch the movie that stars her new best friends.

  • L'il surprises for the stockings

    Amazon

    Stocking stuffer alert! These L.O.L. Surprise! Lils with Lil Pets or Sisters are so inexpensive and cute, they are perfect for stocking stuffers. You get three of the little surprise packages for $13.99.

    Each is loaded with randomly selected little characters, so each unboxing is a thrill.

    You can dunk some of these L'ils in water and get a color-changing surprise. 

    You could put them all in the stocking of one L.O.L. fan or split them up and surprise everyone with cuteness.

    Hurry, though, because this sale ends soon.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

daily deal

