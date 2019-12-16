20 Gifts for People Who Are Going to Disney Soon

Etsy
Disney is one of those things, or places -- or cultures -- that people aren't about or are really, really, really about. Disney is a childhood rite of passage for many. Lots of folks take their children to experience the magic, and it makes for great surprise videos that go viral. But Disney isn't just for kids. Despite some folks, or rather this mom who rants about childless people (millennials) at Disney, Disney isn't just for families. Disney is for everyone. The excitement over Disney+ and all of the shows and movies the streaming service offers makes this enthusiasm evident. As does this mom who went to Disney all by herself. But here's the thing, going to Disney entails a lot of prep work. There's merch and clothes to pack and plan.
Going to Disney soon? For many people, this vacation is a big trip to make around Christmas, so this could be really good for them. But these items are for anyone visiting Mickey Mouse soon. These are gifts that are both Disney-tastic, as well as practical items to use at the park itself. Packing for a baby or toddler is a whole kind of Disney packing all on its own, so this list is geared toward older Disney fans: toddlers, kids, teens, and adults. Or one or more of each. After the Disney hacks have been learned, those who get these gifts will be so excited to get to Disney and show off their new treasures. Some of these items can even count as Disney hacks. For example, we have a Disney's Frozen Swell water bottle on the list, as well as a clear poncho -- just in case it rains! But we've also listed fun products, like a rose gold Mickey Mouse necklace and mini backpack. And a Lilo & Stitch fanny pack.
Get inspired by the upcoming Disney trip and gift someone with an upcoming trip something that can get them even more excited than they already are.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey1
Disney merch is something most people love, but Disney merch that is also a genuinely cool sports jersey is even better. This one comes in a pink tie-dye design.
Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey ($65, Disney)
-
'Frozen' Pajama Set2
Frozen 2 just came out, which means that kids everywhere are still singing the music. Get them Frozen PJs to wear before they get to meet Elsa and Anna in real life.
Frozen Pajama Set ($17, Target)
-
-
'Toy Story' Pizza Planet T-Shirt3
Toy Story fans will love this T-shirt's homage to the Pizza Planet restaurant featured in the movies. The best part is the affordable price.
Toy Story Pizza Planet T-Shirt ($13, Target)
-
'Avengers' Faces of Heroes Beach Towel4
Thanks to Disney+, Marvel fans can watch all of the Avengers movies in a span of days, then go to Orlando to experience more of it at Universal and later hang out by the pool with this hero towel. It features the Hulk, Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, and more.
Avengers Faces of Heroes Beach Towel ($10, Target)
-
-
'Moana' Beach Towel5
For Moana fans, this kid-sized beach towel is the gift for them. It features the star of the movie herself along with images from the animation.
Disney Moana Beach Towel ($20, Amazon)
-
Mickey & Friends Washed Tee6
T-shirts are always a fun way to show Disney pride at the park. Urban Outfitters has a cool washed tee of the gang.
Mickey And Friends Washed Tee ($39, Urban Outfitters)
-
-
Mickey Mouse Graphic T-Shirt7
Disney has plenty of graphic tees, including this long-sleeved shirt from Macy's. It has none other than the main mouse himself.
Mickey Mouse Graphic T-Shirt ($29, Macy's)
-
Mickey Mouse Adult Clear Waterproof Raincoat Poncho8
Rain shouldn't stop the fun at Disney. Be prepared by packing a clear poncho with Disney pride on it like this one from Walmart.
Mickey Mouse Adult Clear Waterproof Raincoat Poncho ($5, Walmart)
-
-
Christmas Disney Ears With Bow9
Christmas in Disney is a big deal. Go prepared to celebrate the mouse in the most holiday-spirited way possible, which to us is wearing these Christmas ears. They light up!
Christmas Disney Ears With Bow ($25, ShimmeringShelbys/Etsy)
-
Rose Gold Disney Ears10
Speaking of Disney ears, we couldn't forget the newer and iconic rose gold ears. Sparkle in the park, or give someone else the gift of sparkle, with this fantastically "millennial" pair.
Rose Gold Disney Ears ($10, SprinklePartyEars/Etsy)
-
-
'Beauty and the Beast' Luggage Tags11
People who take trains and planes to get to Disney have the opportunity to show Disney pride on their luggage tags. This pair from Etsy nod to Beauty and the Beast.
Beauty and the Beast - I Want Adventure! Luggage Tags ($5, LetterandLeather/Etsy)
-
Disney Cinderella Sweatshirt12
It can get cold at night while at the rides or enjoying dinner in the park. Sport this Cinderella sweatshirt to be both festive and stylish.
Disney Cinderella Sweatshirt ($30, TopTeeStudio/Etsy)
-
-
Mickey Necklace13
This Mickey necklace can bring a touch of Disney magic to any outfit, whether at the park or not. It comes in rose gold, silver, and yellow gold.
Mickey Necklace ($10, CastleCoShop/Etsy)
-
Disney Matching Family Shirts14
If the whole family is on the Disney train, then wearing matching T-shirts is a great way to get excited for the trip and take an awesome fam photo. The Etsy store, HomeRunTees, can print each person's name on the shirt and add a glitter bow, too.
-
-
Minnie Mouse Graphic T-Shirt15
We have a few graphic tees on the list, but this Minnie Mouse one is just too cute to ignore. Wear it during the fun and pair with jeans or a skirt.
Minnie Mouse Graphic T-Shirt ($13, Target)
-
Mickey Socks16
Tall socks are definitely a look, and with these socks it can be another place to show that Mickey Mouse love. Even the too-cool-for-Disney teen might wear these to show Disney pride.
Mickey Socks ($16, Stance)
-
-
Disney 'Frozen 2' Swell Water Bottle17
Hanging out at the pool or walking around the parks can get exhausting. Pack a Frozen water bottle to keep cool and hydrated.
Disney Frozen 2 Swell Water Bottle ($35, Swell)
-
Walt Disney Pictures Logo Baseball Cap18
Another way to keep cool is to wear a cap, and it will also shield the eyes from the sun, which does beat down on those Orlando, Florida, or Anaheim, California, park days. This one with the Walt Disney symbol is simple but classic.
Walt Disney Pictures Logo Baseball Cap ($17, Disney)
-
-
Disney Lilo & Stitch Patches Denim Fanny Pack19
Fanny packs are back in fashion, and it's easy to see why. They're a hand-free way to carry personal items and also show off some Disney love. This one from Boxlunch is Lilo & Stitch themed.
Disney Lilo & Stitch Patches Denim Fanny Pack ($28, Boxlunch)
-
Mickey Mouse Mini Backpack20
Another way to carry around items in Disney is in a backpack, and this one from Disney's online store is super cute. It's a mini backpack featuring little Mickey Mouses.
Mickey Mouse Mini Backpack ($75, Disney)