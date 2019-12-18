20 Gifts To Get For Siblings (Even If They're a Middle Child)

There's a saying out there that goes something like this: Siblings are the only people in life that span the totality of one's life from start to finish. At least for the most part. They see the best and worst parts of each other and while some aren't as close, others have a bond that's unbreakable. After all, if they spent a lot of time sharing a bedroom or lets be honest, simply sharing a parent, can bond people pretty quickly, they're bound to get tight. Siblings are just fun, too. Like trying to figure out which celebrities are related to one another and seeing celebrities' own kids grow up together is fun and wholesome. But there's also a scientific side to siblings too other than having an enemy or best friend growing up. They can impact one's health, weight in particular, they can predict strong marriages and also really can be bullies, to name a few. In other words, they're important people in our lives.
If the siblings in one's life are around and worthy of a gift or two during the holiday season we wanted to help out. Because lets be honest sibling tattoos are amazing (if anyone had that idea) but each person deserve a gift that's unique to them during the holidays. Plus, honestly speaking, siblings are some of the best people to buy gifts for. They're family, so siblings know each other really really well. And also, if they don't like the gif, they're stuck being siblings. Speaking of not being an issue if the gift goes sideways, giving them a gift each year is a chance to be funny, too. So while there are really sweet gifts below (like matching bracelets and wine products) there are funny items, too. We're talking blown-up prints of a siblings head, because who wouldn't want that!
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
Of course, when we say siblings, we mean all kinds of siblings. Whether it's a friend who is more a sister than anyone ever was or a step-brother. Siblings, at the core, are people in the family who support one another. So show support with one of these gifts.
Personalized Shaving Kit1
Shaving is something that most people do, so having a kit that has everything they need makes for a great gift. Plus, this one comes with a personal touch. Useful and personal make an excellent combination in a present.
Personalized Shaving Kit ($25, Etsy)
Patagonia Brodeo Beanie2
"Bro" is in the name of this gift so clearly it is meant to be a brotherly gift. Patagonia is a high end brand, and this beanie is perfect for protecting his head in the the chilly winter weather.
Patagonia Brodeo Beanie ($35, Urban Outfitters)
Coordinates Necklace Sisters3
These necklaces are very pretty and a great gift in the same vein of a friendship bracelet. Each sibling can get one and think of the place each calls home when everyone is apart.
Coordinates Necklace Sisters ($11, Etsy)
Middle Child, The Exceptional One! T-Shirt4
Sometimes the middle child can feel lost in the background. Make them feel special this holiday with a t-shirt dedicated to their greatness.
Middle Child, The Exceptional One! T-Shirt ($14, Teepublic)
Heritage Sweater5
For siblings that have been really good this year, this classy sweater is the gift that they deserve. It's L.L. Bean which means it's stylish and good quality.
Heritage Sweater, Irish Fisherman's Button-Mock ($189, L.L. Bean)
Personalized Wine Bottle Accessory Kit6
This wine bottle kit is perfect for any siblings who are big winos. This kit looks like a regular bottle at first but has bottle openers and other wine accessories inside.
Fleurish Wine Bottle Personalized Wine Accessory 5pc Kit ($24, Personalization Mall)
Personalised Bag7
Everyone needs a good weekend travel bag at some point. Get the sibling who lives out of town one of these personalized bags with their personal initials. Bonus: The bag comes in 5 different colors.
Personalised Bag ($48, Etsy)
Matching Sister Bracelets8
Just like the necklaces, matching bracelets are a cute way to bring everyone together in style. It is a wonderful gift idea for anyone with multiple siblings.
Matching Sister Bracelets ($32, Etsy)
Wine Cork States9
This stylish wall piece is available in any state. It's a great idea for someone who has a lot of state or school pride. And a cool gift that any sibling who likes wine will appreciate.
Wine Cork States ($35, Uncommon Goods)
Blanket Scarf10
There's at least always one extremely cold sibling in every family. Give them the gift of warm—not to mention it is available in five different colors.
Blanket Scarf ($19, Abercrombie & Fitch)
Vans Skate Purple & White Checkerboard Hoodie11
All siblings are different, some like arts perhaps and others like skating. This gift is perfect for the siblings who would rather rock some skate gear.
Vans Skate Purple & White Checkerboard Hoodie ($65, Zumiez)
Brother and Sister Art Print12
This is a touching gift that beautifully articulates the lifelong bond between siblings. Let them know someone will always be there with this thoughtful print.
Brother and Sister Art Print ($11, Etsy)
Custom Human Face Pillow Christmas Gift13
Looking to let the middle child know they are important too? What better way to let them know than to put a giant picture of their face on a pillow! It's hilarious and thoughtful.
Custom Human Face Pillow Christmas Gift ($30, Make Custom Gifts)
Gardenia Bonsai Tree Gift14
This is a perfect gift for siblings who have a green thumb and appreciate nature. This Bonsai tree is artistic in nature and fits nicely in any room.
Gardenia Bonsai Tree Gift ($70, Harry & David)
Unbiological Sister Necklace15
Sometimes a person may not be our blood sibling, but they have filled that role and are no less important in our lives. This beautiful necklace is an acknowledgment and celebration of that relationship.
Unbiological sister necklace ($18, Etsy)
Full Leaf Tea Tasting Crate16
Tea loving siblings will adore whoever gets them this gift. It comes with an assortment of teas to test and a white tea cup and pot.
Full Leaf Tea Tasting Crate ($50, Gift Tree)
Deluxe Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box17
If tea is not enough caffeine, this coffee and chocolate tasting box certainty will certainly liven things up. For those who love coffee and sweets this gift is a surefire hit.
Deluxe Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box ($68, Bean Box)
Smash and Grab Gift Card18
Sometimes watching your sibling have to work hard for their present is just too much fun to pass up. This gift puts a fun twist on giving a gift card.
Smash and Grab Gift Card ($80, Man Crates)
Engraved Wooden Watch for Men19
These wooden watches combine style and a personal touch with an engraved statement on the back. It shows thought and is an affordable prince for a watch.
Engraved Wooden Watch for Men ($30, Etsy)
Stance Step Brothers Crew Socks20
If they know, then they know! Sometimes families come together in marriage and are blessed with new siblings. This gift is the perfect way to say "we just became best friends" to step a brother.
Stance Step Brothers Crew Socks ($18, Tillys)