Wayfair Is Practically Giving Away Area Rugs

Spending a lot of time at home?

If you are anything like me, that tired rug and patch of bare floor is starting to stare back, accusingly. This is not the time to go out rug shopping. But it's definitely the time to shop online for a couple of solid reasons:

1. There's an amazing rug sale at Wayfair.

2. The economy needs to be stimulated!

Let me tempt you to do your part for the greater good with a few hard-to-resist deals.

  • Abstract muted gray with hints of orange.

    Wayfair

    This Indira Abstract Gray/Orange rug is an obvious choice. It's a durable low-pile rug you can put anywhere because it will stand up to foot traffic, pets, or whatever you throw at it. It's also big enough to transform a room with its lovely muted blue, gray, and pop of bright orange. 

    But the best part? It's on sale for $122.99 for a rug that's about 6 by 8 feet. That's a fantastic deal -- 59% off! This rug is normally $299.25 in that size.

  • A deep, floral burgundy.

    Wayfair

    Or maybe you have a room that's too neutral and could use a pop of color. The Brandt Floral Burgundy Area Rug will infuse that space with a deep burgundy without pushing the color too far. 

    The finish makes it look like something you found in an antique store -- without the moth holes. But this is a price you won't find in an antique store. This rug, in a room-filling 5 by 8 feet, is just $66.99. That's 51% off its everyday price.

  • Soft texture, bright color for a play area.

    Wayfair

    Trying to warm up your kid's room while keeping to a color scheme? Check out the Rabinowitz Terracotta Area Rug. It has a deep pile that will soften any falls, make a great spot to play with toys, and punch up the color to something more playful. It's easy to clean, too. Not into this hue? There are lots of colors (and sizes) to choose from.

    This color in a 5 by 8 size is only $89.99. That's 55% off

  • This floral red and gray will create calming comfort.

    Wayfair

    Make your bedroom more romantic by filling it with flowers. Like a piece of art on the floor, the Wellfleet Floral Red/Gray Area Rug will dial up the style in your bedroom and give your feet something warm and pretty to land on when you get out of bed. 

    This rug is going for an amazing $89.99 in the 5 by 8 size. (There is also a terrific runner, $47.99, if you're looking to dress up an entryway hallway or a galley kitchen.) 

    Don't miss the sale on this one. The everyday price for that rug is almost $250.

  • An abstract splash of cream with a pop of color.

    Wayfair

    Here's a colorful way to take the chill off the kids' game room and give it an aesthetic the kids will adore: the Bloomsbury Market Jaidan Abstract Area Rug. It's a beautiful mix of neutrals with a slash of red in a pattern that will hide pet hair, spills, and kid mess.

    This might not work in a living room, with that powerful abstract, but it will hide a lot of ills and make a strong statement in a children's play area. And this price of $88.99 for the 5 by 8 size means you won't worry if the kids spill on it. This is a great deal. It's normally $178.

  • A pretty upgrade for a girl's room.

    Wayfair

    Someone will love you if you drop this Crossville Hand-Hooked Cotton Pink Area Rug into her bedroom. It's adorned with squirrels, llamas, pigs, butterflies, and rabbits, but it's not a cheap-looking children's rug. These animals blend into a soft pink, cotton artistry that you will enjoy, too. She will want to take it with her when she goes to college.

    It's on closeout for $101.99, down from $349.

  • Modern geometric design for your mid-century style

    Wayfair

    Looking to warm up a mid-century modern living room? This Zipcode Design Nolan Geometric Area Rug is perfect! The color scheme is spot on. The abstract design is exactly 1960s Americana. It has a nice, warm pile. And it's on sale for $83.99!

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

