8 Cute Fourth of July Outfits for Baby

Grab the American flags, fireworks, and barbecue grills because the Fourth of July is almost here. The holiday clearly means a lot to Americans for many reasons and parties are extremely popular. Aside from having a reason to get together, there's pride in our country and gratitude for its history. It's also a day to completely deck oneself out in red, white, and blue. Adults definitely take part in this and babies can, and should, too. They will look absolutely adorable decked out in those patriotic colors, even if it's just for a picnic or parade. They are not old enough to participate in the same fun and games (or crafts) as the older kids, but they can surely dress the part. It's super fun to dress newborns as it is, but being able to go all out with crazy, funny, or cute for a holiday is certainly fun. July 4 is a great day to do that.
While adults can still dress up in red, white, and blue (and they definitely do) it's so much cuter when a baby is decked out. As it turns out, there's tons of July Fourth apparel out there for babies at all stages. There's shirts and onesies, rompers, tutus, and more. Some outfits are subtly patriotic while others scream 'MERICA. Actually, there's some that say it right and center. A few even show off the fact that it's baby's first July 4th, which for many is a holiday in itself. Whatever style, these star-spangled babies will be the "Stars" of whatever celebration they're part of. Most clothes work well for babies of either gender. The American flag is universal itself after all. So take a look at the wardrobe options below and decide how dedicated to the Fourth baby will be.
Stars and Stripes Bodysuit Tie & Red Suspenders1
A baby will look dapper as anything in this tie and suspenders onesie. It comes with a stars and stripes "tie" and "suspenders" for ultimate cuteness.
Stars and Stripes Bodysuit Tie and Red Suspenders ($22, Walmart)
Red White & Cute 4th of July One Piece2
So the 4th is obviously about America, but there's no shame in baby getting some attention, too. Make it happen with this "Red, White and Cute" one piece.
Red White and Cute 4th of July One Piece ($18, Walmart)
Distressed Style USA America Infant Baby Bodysuit3
Go for a vintage look with this simple blue onesie that reads "My First 4th of July." The only thing looking more festive will be the flag itself.
Distressed Style USA America Infant Baby Bodysuit ($20, Walmart)
American Flag Two-Piece Shirt & Shorts Set4
If a more preppy look is the goal, this two-piece shirt and shorts set makes a lovely choice for Independence Day. It's to-the-point and super comfortable.
Patriotic 2-Piece Summer Outfit (from $19, Walmart)
Off Shoulder Sleeve Tops & American Flag Stars Shorts5
Of-the-shoulder tops are in for both adults and babies. This set features an off-the-shoulder red stripes top with stars bottoms.
Off Shoulder Sleeve Tops+American Flag Stars Shorts ($14.99, Amazon)
American Flag Holiday Short Sleeve Romper Tutu Dress & Headband6
Go fun and patriotic with a tutu dress and headband. If there's a time for baby to be part of or attend a July Fourth party, it's in this number.
American Flag Holiday Short Sleeve Romper Tutu Dress and Headband ($17, Walmart)
America Baby Bodsuit7
Another simple body suit is this cute design from Etsy. It features "shades" as the kids say with "Merica" across it. No further explanation needed.
America Baby Bodysuit (from $16.55, 5LittleFingers/Etsy)
Americana Sleeveless Stars And Stripes Print Knit Dress8
This "Americana" dress is for a true little star. It comes in the American Flag colors and is pullover style.
Americana Sleeveless Stars And Stripes Print Knit Dress ($3.99, The Children's Place)