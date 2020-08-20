I Had No Idea I Was Pregnant With Twins & My Face After My 'Surprise' En Caul Delivery Says it All

-
I was going to have a home birth (and I still had a natural water birth) but wasn't planning on doing ultrasounds.
-
Toward the end, my midwife thought I might be breech and recommend an ultrasound.
-
-
So, I woke up on July 12, with my water broken.
-
Meanwhile, my sister Lindsay didn't think she had enough time to drive the 13 hours and make it for the birth.
-
-
We go in and check in.
The first nurse-midwife I see is this girl Marnie who was at the hospital I went to for stitches after my home birth with my son two years before! She was AMAZING! It was at a completely different hospital 40 minutes away, and there she was. She was the only thing that made the other hospital bearable!
-
She takes me up and I find out they have a giant birthing tub.
They hook me up to the baby monitor (only one heartbeat!). By this time my sister is here. Midwife Kate had taken the night before off to get sleep after talking to my midwife and finding out I would be most likely coming in the next morning. She was also amazing! When I had my ultrasound, she was the one who convinced my midwife to let labor happen with a compound presentation. Kate had her baby born at home with a compound presentation, so I told my midwife I wanted HER if I had a hospital birth.
My AMAZING friend Ashley rushed over to bring me some birthing essentials and affirmation cards, and she saved the day with clary sage!
-
-
My contractions didn't take long to get strong.
By 2:20 p.m., I was having hard contractions. I got in the tub; I wasn't supposed to birth in the tub, but by the time I felt like I needed to push, #1 was already crowning and there was no getting out. So, I had my first with two pushes, I remember my first words were, "IT'S SO TINY!!" I didn't know the sex yet!
-
Then, I had another huge contraction.
One nurse said, "Oh, it's probably the placenta already coming."
Another said, "Oh, it's a water bag! I've never seen that before." All the while I couldn't get any words out.
And in my head, I'm screaming, "It's ANOTHER ring of fire!!!"
My second came less than two minutes after my first with another two pushes and she was born EN CAUL. I was just in shock, the staff was shocked, and I wish I had someone taking pictures of my husband because I'm blind and couldn't see his expression.
-
-
The only thing I could muster out was, "Oh, f--k!"
-
They both passed their APGAR with a 10/10 which they said they hardly ever give any babies, let alone twins!
-
-
I did have a dream while I was pregnant with them that I gave birth to two really tiny baby girls and one extremely big boy.
Share this Story