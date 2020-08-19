15 Gorgeous Baby Names That Mean 'Blessed'

Image: iStock



Becoming a parent is a pivotal point in everyone’s life. Becoming a mom or dad is the before and after of our lives. It’s no wonder that choosing the perfect name for a child is so important to parents.

Parents choose names for all kinds for all kinds of reasons but often it reflects a feeling that parents have about that child. The meaning is often as important as the name itself. One thing that many parents feel about having a baby or becoming parents is joy, happiness, and a profound sense of being blessed. Here are 15 baby names that mean "blessed".