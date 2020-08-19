15 Gorgeous Baby Names That Mean 'Blessed'

Deborah Cruz | Aug 19, 2020 Pregnancy
15 Gorgeous Baby Names That Mean 'Blessed'
Becoming a parent is a pivotal point in everyone’s life. Becoming a mom or dad is the before and after of our lives. It’s no wonder that choosing the perfect name for a child is so important to parents.

Parents choose names for all kinds for all kinds of reasons but often it reflects a feeling that parents have about that child. The meaning is often as important as the name itself. One thing that many parents feel about having a baby or becoming parents is joy, happiness, and a profound sense of being blessed. Here are 15 baby names that mean "blessed".

  • Asher

    Asher is a boy or girl's name of Hebrew origin. This adorable unisex name can be used for any child. While it's always been a popular biblical boy's name, it is gaining popularity as a little girl's name too. 

  • Atara

    Atara is a girl's name of Hebrew origins from the Old Testament. It's meaning is "blessed" but also "crown". This little princess will definitely be the blessing of the family.

  • Barack

    Barack is a boy's name of Hebrew, Swahili and Arabic origins. It's meaning is "a blessing" but it also means "thunderbolt and lightning". Famous Baracks include our 44th president and the first black president of the United States ever, Barack Obama.

  • Beatrix

    Beatrix is a girl's name of Latin and Dutch origins. Aside from "blessed", Beatrix also means "she who brings happiness" and that's exactly what this little girl will bring to her parents. 

  • Benicio

    Benicio is a boy's name of Spanish origins. that was made popular in the United States by rugged Spanish actor Benicio Del Toro. We love all the different nicknames that come with Benicio too: Ben, Benny, or Cicio.

  • Benoit

    Benoit ( ben-WAH) is a boy's name of French origins. Benoit is the French version of Benedict. If Benedict is under consideration and a parent wants something with a little more je ne sais quois, Benois is perfect. 

  • Doron

    Doron is a strong boy's name of Hebrew origins. Doron means "blessed" but also "gift". This upstanding name is popular in Israel in various forms including Doran and Doroni. It also happens to be the star role in Netflix's FAUDA

  • Esai

    Esai is a boy's name of Spanish, Hebrew and Latin origins. Esai means "blessing" and "gift". The name has been made famous by Puerto Rican American actor, Esai Morales. 

  • Fayola

    Fayola is a girl's name of African origin. The meaning of Fayola is "blessed," "lucky" and "good fortune". This little girl will fill her parents' lives with all the blessings.

  • Gwyneth

    Gwyneth is a girl's name of Welsh origin. Gwyneth means "blessed" and "happy". Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most famous Gwyneth's known today. 

  • Isadora

    Isadora is a girl's name of Greek origin. Isadora means blessed and the gift of Isis. Isis is the goddess of good fortune, so certainly this child will be blessed. Unique Isadora is also a variant of the popular girl's name Isabella. 

  • Loreto

    Loreto is a unisex name of Italian origin. Loreto is called after an Italian town that holds an important Christian Shrine. It also means "from the place of laurel trees". How lovely is that? 

  • Macaire

    Macaire is a boy's name of French and Greek origins. Currently, the name is taking on unisex popularity. Macaire is a French variant of the Greek name Makarios. If it's too much of a mouthful for people to say, it can easily be shortened to Mac.

  • Mateo

    Mateo is a boy's name of Spanish, Italian and Latin origin. Mateo is a derivative of Matthew and means "gift of God". What could be a bigger blessing than that? It sounds strong, handsome and is far more unique than Matthew — all wins in our book.

  • Megumi

    Megumi is a girl's name of Japanese origin. It is not very popular in the United States but it is absolutely adorable and she will surely be a blessing upon your family. Nicknames could be Meg, Gumi or Mimi.

