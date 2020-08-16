15 Dashing Names for Baby Boys Born in September

iStock
There are a lot of reasons to love the month of September. It's a time of change in so many aspects of our lives. The kids go back to school and the weather starts to cool down with it being the first month of fall. People start slowing down their days spent by the pool or down at the beach and those memory-making moments are spent baking cookies or sitting together cuddled on the couch. It's a great month to use as inspiration to come up with the perfect baby name for a little boy that's on the way.
While there are many months of the year that fit for a baby name itself, the name September isn't typically one that's chosen. If parents are searching for a September-inspired baby name, they have to think a little less on the nose and use their imagination. Think about the flowers that come into bloom during this month, the colors on the trees and plants, and everything that makes this month a stand-out for fans of autumn. Those are where these baby names will get inspiration from and there are plenty of choices — like these 15 names we just can't get enough of.
Charlie1
The baby boy name Charlie has been a favorite for over a century with its most popular year being back in the 1880s, according to Baby Name Wizard. The name means "full grown man" and likely comes as a nickname for Charles. It's an adorable name for a little boy that's perfect for a little man in September because it's inspired by the movie, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.
Seven2
Having a bay boy name that's also a number is a great way to have a unique name that won't leave people confused on its meaning or pronunciation. Seven is one of those numbers that completely works as a baby name for a little boy. It's not a popular name choice, but it's directly related to September since September’s name comes from the Latin word septem which means "seven," according to The Farmer's Almanac.
Badar3
If there is a desire to find a baby boy name that's not super common in the United States, Badar is a great option for a September boy. The name is Arabic, and it means "full moon" which is a great nod to the month. Why? Well, September is known as the month that has the best full moon – so this would be a not-super-obvious inspiration source.
Fallon4
When we hear the name Fallon, we probably think of the comedian and late-night host, Jimmy Fallon. It's totally where we're getting this name option from because we love last names as first names. This is a perfect name for a September boy because Jimmy Fallon happens to have a September birthday himself. He was born September 19.
Hunter5
The autumn season is also optimal hunting season and that's where the baby boy name Hunter finds its inspiration. Hunter is also another surname that was used a century ago when last names were given from job descriptions. It's a great name option for a family that's searching for a name that's right in the middle of unique and over-used.
Murray6
This is another September name for a little boy inspired by the last name of a popular comedian whose birthday is in the month — Bill Murray, who we know as the star of movies like Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters. He celebrates his birthday on September 21 and in this case, Murray is better than Bill.
Julian7
According to Baby Name Wizard, Julian peeked in popularity in 2011, but the name has been around for a long time. The name is thought to be derived from the name Julus which means "the first down on the chin." Since then, the meaning has evolved to just mean "young" but its connection to September is through the Julian calendar.
Gregorian8
Another calendar that September is a part of is the Gregorian calendar – the calendar that most of us around the world currently use. While Gregorian is an unusual name for a little boy, we love the subtle twist to the more common Gregory.
Indigo9
When we think about September we likely feel strongly toward the colors of oranges, browns, or yellows. However, blue has a strong connection here, too, given that the gemstone for the month is sapphire. It's a deep blue and while it’s a touch lighter than sapphire, indigo gives off that same color vibe. And it's a really unique name for a little boy.
Septimus10
If parents are looking for a super unique name for their little boy, Septimus isn't one that will be found on any best baby name list and that's what makes it so perfect. The name is of Latin origin and has the meaning "the seventh son." It’s a good nod to September since it has that similar first sound to it.
Galen11
For most of the month of September, the astrological sign is a Virgo which is often described as being logical and hardworking which fits with the name Galen really well. Galen means "calm" which is a trait we often link with a stereotypical Virgo.
Keanu12
We're sure it's obvious who we're taking the inspiration from and that's the actor, Keanu Reeves. We love him and don't think there are enough Keanus in the world and the most famous one happens to be born in September. The name translates to mean "cool breeze over the mountains" which sounds exactly like the first fall month to us.
Asters13
Asters is a play on the name Aster which works for any gender and would be adorable for a little boy. It's perfect for parents who are expecting their baby in September because of its connection to the Asters flowers which typically is the suggested time to plant the flowers. Most think of spring for planting, but the start of fall is suggested for many plants, flowers, and vegetables.
Crispin14
When we think about the first month of fall, we think of a mix of the warm sun and the time when the leaves start to dry out before turning colors. That's exactly what happens in September: the crispy sun on the hotter days before the cooler ones set in and the leaves start to crisp. Hence, Crispin.
Boyd15
The name Boyd is commonly used as both a first name and a last name in Scotland and it translates to mean "blonde" or "yellow." It's a sweet name for a boy with something a little extra for one that's born in September because it holds that reminder of the transition from summer to fall with the blonder hues of yellow.