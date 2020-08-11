MIL Offers To Buy Pregnant DIL a Car Seat -- Once She's 'Confident' She Won't Miscarry Her Grandchild

As she explained in a post on r/JUSTNOMIL, the baby is due in October. It should be the most exciting time for the OP and her husband. And it would be -- if his stepmom could take a chill pill. To be fair, her father-in-law and his wife did offer to buy them a new car seat for their baby.

"But of course when SMIL is involved it has to all revolve around her and what SHE thinks will be best," the OP explained.