MIL Breaks In & Steals Everything From Nursery to 'Surprise' DIL By Setting It Up in Her House Instead

What possible explanation could her MIL offer her?

"She tried to sugar coat it and say that I won't have to move the nursery over to my mom's now and that she had everything set and organized, she even said that she bought other stuff for the baby that she couldn't wait to show me," the mom wrote.

The OP snapped. She told her MIL to bring everything back pronto -- or she would come over and take it back herself.

"She called me 'bitter' said that I was being rude to her while she was trying to help," the OP continued. "She kept stalling basically making this about her feelings."

The OP then called her husband, who tried in vain to get his mom on the phone.

"He called me again and said he will be coming home tomorrow and deal with her," she added.