'Resentful' Single Dad Doesn’t Know How To Love Baby After His Wife Dies During Childbirth

"I think you have a lot of misplaced anger against your son. I can't begin to imagine your pain, but I do know that little boy will grow older and you will see your wife in him as well as you. Babies are HARD. But things get easier," the person continued. "Please though, I am also worried you may get angry and hurt him. Just please, if you ever feel yourself getting anywhere close to that point, please reach out to someone."

"I'm really sorry. All I will say is you sound like you're trying your absolute best," someone else added. "Despite your feelings towards your son, you're hanging in there -- you've sacrificed and you're working hard and you've refused to give him up. Give yourself some kudos for that. And listen, this doesn't have to be forever. Your future is not over, and your life story has not been written yet. You can still make a great future for yourself and your kid, even if things seem bleak now. Hang in there and good luck."

"My heart hurts for your child if I'm being honest. You're still grieving and I get that but omg your son did not kill your wife," a third commenter chimed in. "I have a 5-month-old and if I had died giving birth I would hope my husband would love him with everything he has and make his life so special because I couldn't."