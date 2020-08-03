MIL Becomes Downright Giddy After Finding Out Mom Miscarried Following a Car Accident



This post contains information about miscarriage which may be triggering to some.



You would think that surviving a car crash would be enough trauma for a lifetime, but unfortunately for one woman on Reddit, that was just the beginning. She was pregnant at the time and the accident caused her to lose her 11-week pregnancy. Her family should have been the first place she turned to for love and support, but her mother-in-law made it clear that she was actually happy that the baby didn't survive. "She is completely insensitive to how myself and significant other are feeling," the mom wrote.