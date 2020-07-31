15 Beautiful Boy Names Inspired by the Ocean

Slow and steady, the waves



iStock/tatyana_tomsickova

Artists, directors, writers, and other creatives have always turned to the open water for inspiration. Perhaps it's that the sea is both beautiful but so much lies beneath the surface. There's so much we don't know about the deepest part of the ocean and when one is standing at the shore the water seems to go on forever. Of course, it's no coincidence that some people find lasting connection and hope from the water. Many parents might look to the sea for inspiration closer to home -- like when it comes to naming their baby boy. And to us that makes total sense.

Parents have always looked to the natural world for baby name inspiration. Whether that be the stars, the sky, the moon, or even the woods. But if Mom and Dad are expecting during the winter months, a sea name might be more of a fit. We know it can be hard to collect a list of names that really speaks to a certain vibe or element, which is why we want to make our readers' lives a little easier. So we put together a collection of boy names that are inspired by the ocean.