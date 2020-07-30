Disappointed Dad Walks Out Of Gender Reveal After Realizing He'll Be 'Outnumbered'



iStock

We all have hopes and expectations when it comes to how we envision our lives playing out -- the key to being a good parent is to roll with the punches. Perhaps you were hoping for a girl and instead got a boy or vice versa, so long as you love the kid no matter who they biologically are and who they identify as later, that's the only thing that matters.

But for one dad, the news that he was having another little girl was so upsetting, he walked out of he and his wife's gender reveal party.